 "They are incredible as a couple" - Sebastian Korda on training with mentor Andre Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf

American tennis star Sebastian Korda recently trained with tennis couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. Agassi and Graf are former World No. 1s who dominated the ATP and WTA circuits respectively in their prime. The pair have a combined 30 Grand Slam titles and a pair of Olympic medals.

In a conversation with tennis MAGAZIN, Korda spoke highly about Agassi and Graf, calling the former a mentor of his. He also said that despite being retired, Graffi still plays like a pro player.

"Andre is a mentor to me. I was allowed to spend a few weeks with him and Steffi. They are incredible as a couple. Steffi can still play tennis like she did in her prime," he said.

The 22-year-old also spoke about the new generation of American players, stating that everyone remains "hungry" and pushing each other.

"In any case, everyone is hungry. Everyone wants a new tennis champion. We have great guys: Taylor Fritz , Reilly Opelka , Frances Tiafoe , Jenson Brooksby , myself and a few others. We all push each other. I hope that we will break the barrier soon," he said,

"We're big guys, big servers, we play aggressively. That's the key these days. We are all super young and doing a good job. We're still fairly new to the tour and we're gaining new experiences at every tournament," he added.

Sebastian Korda touched upon a childhood memory, where he recalled watching his father compete in New York, which inspired him to pick up tennis.

"I played my first main draw match two years ago, it was fantastic. When I was in New York as a spectator for the first time, my dad was coaching there. That was one of the reasons I started playing tennis. Until I was eleven years old, I almost exclusively played ice hockey."

"We're both young, we've played each other quite a few times" - Sebastian Korda on potential rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz

Sebastian Korda pictured at the 2022 French Open.

Sebastian Korda spoke about having a potential rivalry with US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz in the future and stated that he is hopeful of playing him several times.

"Hopefully! We're both young, he's a bit younger than me, but we've played each other quite a few times. Hopefully many matches will follow," he said.

José Morgado @josemorgado Another upset in Monte Carlo, as Sebastian Korda ends Carlos Alcaraz winning streak, beating the Miami champion 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-3 to reach the last 16 in Monte Carlo.



#1 Djokovic, #10 Norrie, #11 Alcaraz all out in their opening matches this week.



[getty] Another upset in Monte Carlo, as Sebastian Korda ends Carlos Alcaraz winning streak, beating the Miami champion 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-3 to reach the last 16 in Monte Carlo.#1 Djokovic, #10 Norrie, #11 Alcaraz all out in their opening matches this week.[getty] https://t.co/n9zuSp9iFK

Alcaraz has taken the tennis world by storm this year, winning multiple titles - the most recent being the US Open. His performances have seen him take the top spot in the ATP rankings, which also made him the youngest-ever World No. 1.

