Sebastian Korda attends his first-ever cricket match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars

American tennis star Sebastian Korda recently shared that he attended his first-ever cricket match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Melbourne Stars in Melbourne.

The Melbourne Stars made short work of their 109-run chase as they beat the Adelaide Strikers by nine wickets in their Big Bash League clash to keep their modest BBL final hopes alive.

Korda, who is currently in Melbourne to compete in the 2023 Australian Open, attended the match and posted a video of the game as well as a picture of himself on Instagram.

"First cricket game @strikersbbl, @starsbbl," Korda wrote.

Sebastian Korda via Instagram stories.

"I think I believe in myself, I think I can do really well here" - Sebastian Korda ahead of the 2023 Australian Open

Sebastian Korda in action at the 2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 8.

Sebastian Korda started his 2023 season with a strong showing at the 2023 Adelaide International 1. He defeated former World No.1 Andy Murray, Roberto Bautista Agut, Jannik Sinner and Yoshihito Nishioka en route to the final, where he locked horns with Novak Djokovic. The Serb, however, got the better of Korda in the summit clash, defeating the American in three sets, 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4.

In a press conference following the final, the 22-year-old, who will start his campaign at the 2023 Australian Open against Cristian Garin, stated that he believes in himself and feels he can play well in the year's first Major.

"Yeah, it's different. Last year I would sometimes have a good week, follow it with not such a great week. Kind of getting some experience under my belt. Last year I went back-to-back finals in a row, so I think I learned a lot from that. Hopefully, I can use that for the coming week," Korda said.

"Obviously different tournament, a Grand Slam. I think I believe in myself. Going forward I think I can do really well here," he added.

When asked if his performance against Djokovic was his best to date, Sebastian Korda replied that if not the best, it was certainly one of the best, adding that the experience from the match will help him a lot going forward.

"Yeah, there were definitely times where I was playing really, really great. I wouldn't say it's the best I've ever played, but it's definitely up there," Korda said.

"I think it shows me that I definitely have the game to disrupt whoever's on the other side of the net. I take a lot of pride in that. I think going forward, it's just only going to help me to get these kind of experiences under my belt, even though it hurts. That's the way it is," he added.

Poll : 0 votes