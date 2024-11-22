Sebastian Korda celebrates sister Nelly Korda's LPGA Tour Player of the Year 2024 achievement with eldest sister Jessica Korda

Sebastian Korda reacted to his sister Nelly Korda's phenomenal achievements of winning the Player of the Year and the Annika Major Award at the ROLEX LPGA Awards. Nelly's record-breaking year has seen her win seven titles.

Sebastian and Nelly come from an exceptional athletic family filled with accomplished sports stars. Their parents, Petr and Regina Korda were both renowned tennis players, and their eldest sister, Jessica, has claimed six titles on the LPGA Tour.

Jessica and Nelly were present at the ROLEX LPGA Awards, where the younger sister was bestowed with two of the top prizes of the season. Nelly, who won her latest and seventh title at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Florida, won the LPGA Player of the Year and the Annika Major Awards

Jessica took to Instagram to post an image of her showing off her sister's success.

Sebastian reshared the image on his Instagram stories with a goat emoji, dubbing Nelly as the Greatest Of All Time.

Sebastian Korda's Instagram stories post celebrating Nelly with Jessica (Image: Instagram @sebastiankorda)

In November, she triumphed at The Annika to secure her seventh LPGA title of the 2024 season. This remarkable achievement made her the first player since Yani Tseng in 2011 to win seven tournaments in a single LPGA season and the first American to accomplish the feat since Beth Daniel in 1990.

"She's absolutely fierce" - Sebastian Korda praised his sister Nelly; called her "an incredible hard worker"

Sebastian Korda with his sister Nelly (Image: Getty)

After Nelly Korda secured her title at The Annika, Sebastian Korda was full of praise of his elder sister.

"I think competitor, what you see is what you get. She's absolutely fierce. She's clutch. There is no one I guess works harder than her. She's an incredible hard worker and all that she achieves she earns. Just a lot of fun to watch her do her thing," Sebastian Korda said during a post-tournament press conference (via ASAP Sports).

Talking about how Nelly was as a sister, the American said:

"Extremely supportive. She watches almost all my matches whether I'm playing in Australia, Asia. She's always texting me and watching me. I couldn't ask for more as a sister."

As for Sebastian's season on the ATP Tour, he had a standout 2024 highlighted by his first ATP doubles title at the Madrid Open alongside Jordan Thompson.

He also captured his second ATP singles title, winning in Washington, 32 years after his father, Petr Korda, claimed the same title. This made them the first father-son duo to win the same ATP event, a year in which they also became the first to both rank in the Top 20.

Korda underwent elbow surgery in October, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. He finished the year ranked World No. 23.

