Sebastian Korda was heartbroken over NHL icon Brad Marchand being traded out of the Boston Bruins. With the NHL trade deadline fast approaching, teams have been making last-minute moves, and Marchand—who boasts a staggering net worth of $25 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth)—was among the biggest names on the move.

After 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins (2009-2025), the Canadian left winger was traded from the team. Marchand, who had served as the Bruins' captain for the last two years (2023-2025), now moves on after a long and successful tenure in Boston.

On March 7, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney shocked fans by announcing the trade of Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers. The unexpected move left many in disbelief, and even American tennis pro Sebastian Korda got emotional upon hearing the news.

Korda shared his heartbreak over Marchand leaving the Boston Bruins in an Instagram story on Saturday, March 8. In the post, he expressed his feelings, writing:

“End of an era🥺”

Sebastian Korda's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram @sebastiankorda )

Sebastian Korda to play 4th tournament of 2025 in Indian Wells

Sebastian Korda at 2024 US Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda is gearing up to compete in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The ATP 1000 Masters tournament, played on outdoor hard courts, runs from March 3 to March 16.

Korda is set to face France’s Gael Monfils in his first-round match on Sunday, March 9. This will be the first time the American and the Frenchman go head-to-head, as they have never played each other before.

Before heading to Indian Wells, Korda started his 2025 season by competing in three tournaments: the Adelaide International, the Australian Open, and the Open 13.

At the start of January, he competed in the Adelaide International, defeating Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Thanasi Kokkinakis, and Miomir Kecmanovic to reach the final against Felix Auger-Aliassime. In a grueling three-set battle, Korda fought hard but ultimately fell to the Canadian, missing his chance to claim the trophy.

In mid-January, Korda competed in the Australian Open but made an early exit in the second round. The American started his campaign with a win over Lukas Klein but fell in a hard-fought five-set match against Aleksandar Vukic.

Most recently, Korda competed in the Open 13, an ATP 250 tournament in France, but was eliminated in the first round by Otto Virtanen.

