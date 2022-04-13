Monte-Carlo Masters 2022 scores, winners and recap: Sebastian Korda halts Carlos Alcaraz to advance to 3rd round

Sebastian Korda doused Carlos Alcaraz's hot streak, edging the Spanish teenage sensation 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-3 to advance to the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Korda, who won his first title on the clay courts of Parma last year, bested the Miami champion Alcaraz in their first meeting on the surface.

Sebastian Korda vs Carlos Alcaraz Score

Sebastian Korda beat Carlos Alcaraz, 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-3.

Sebastian Korda vs Carlos Alcaraz Winner

Alcaraz had beaten Korda 4-3(5), 4-2, 4-2 in their first meeting in the Next Gen ATP Finals last November. But this time the American came prepared to avenge that defeat.

With this victory, the World No. 42 improved his win-loss standing this season to 10-5.

Korda toughened up when it mattered the most in the match. He broke Alcaraz as he twice served for the opener, saving four set points before faltering in the second. The American then shook off a slow start in the third to take the victory.

He sealed the win on his second match point, finally converting as Alcaraz sent his return long. A crosscourt volley gave Korda his first match point in the same game. But his down-the line forehand went wide before he made amends on his second opportunity.

Sebastian Korda vs Carlos Alcaraz Recap

Alcaraz and Korda fought in a nip-and-tuck first set as they exchanged breaks. The Spaniard, ranked No. 11, got a couple of chances to take the set on his serve at 5-4 and 6-5, but fizzled out against the resilient Korda.

The 21-year-old American broke him both times, the last at love to force the tie-break. Korda quickly had the edge with a mini-break as Alcaraz netted his forehand at 2-1.

He then anchored on his wide serves to put off Alcaraz before attacking the Spaniard's serve early to get four set points at 6-2. Korda converted the first one with a drop shot.

It was another see-saw contest in the second as Alcaraz lost an early 3-0 lead and the two players found themselves entangled in yet another tie-break. But the Spaniard toughened up this time around as he converted his fifth set point on a forehand down-the-line winner.

Alcaraz took the early initiative in the third to break for a 2-0 lead but just could not shake off the pesky American. Korda turned it into a close contest again, pulling level at 3-3 before taking the last three games.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee