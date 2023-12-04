"Sebastian Korda can't hang" - Sister Nelly Korda hilariously teases the American after a day of golfing; Ajla Tomljanovic reacts

Sebastian Korda and his sister Nelly Korda enjoyed a day of golfing together. The latter shared a few clips from their time out and teased her brother, catching the attention of Ajla Tomljanovic.

The Korda family comes from a sports background. Sebastian Korda's parents were professional tennis players. Both his sisters, Jessica and Nelly, are professional golfers. The family enjoys close friendships in tennis and golf communities.

Nelly Korda posted three clips and a picture - the first one of her taking a golf shot, the second of her brother taking a swing, and a third one of him sleeping on the couch and a self-taken picture of them together. She wrote a common caption:

"Seb can't hang," Nelly Korda wrote with sleeping emojis.

Ajla Tomljanovic replied to Nelly's post, assuming that the former was talking about her brother's clip where he was swinging the golf clubs and compared the two siblings' golf-skills.

"Am I totally clueless if it both looks pretty great to me," Tomljanovic reacted.

Sensing her confusion, Nelly Korda clarified:

"Should have been more specific. can't hang as in slide 3," Nelly Korda wrote.

Realizing her mistake, Tomljanovic lightheartedly wrote:

"Oh I'm such an idiot," Tomljanovic joked.

Screengrab from Nelly Korda's Instagram

Tennis fans reacted with likes and laughing emojis at the two's exchange.

A brief look at Sebastian Korda's 2023 season

Sebastian Korda at the 2023 Shanghai Role Masters

Injury played spoilsport right at the start of Sebastian Korda's 2023 season. He began the year by reaching the finals of the Adelaide International 1, where he lost to the eventual winner, Novak Djokovic. However, he sustained an injury that flared up later, forcing the American to withdraw from the Australian Open.

After three months of tending to the injury, Korda sprung back in action. He had early exits at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, followed by a second-round defeat to Sebastian Ofner at the French Open.

He briefly found his footing at the Queen's Club Championships where he reached as far as the semifinals. He then faced early exits at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Despite struggling with injury and form in the first half of the year, the 23-year-old appears to be back in form in the latter half. He was the runner-up at the Astana Open and defeated the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Francisco Cerundolo and Ben Shelton for a semifinal finish at the Shanghai Masters.

Sebastian Korda is currenlty ranked No. 24.