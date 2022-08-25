Sebastian Korda joins Rafael Nadal, sister Nelly Korda as ambassadors of watch brand

Sebastian Korda is the latest addition to a long list of partners for Switzerland's luxury watch company, Richard Mille.

However, he is not the first member of his family full of athletes to join hands with the brand. Nelly Korda, a professional golfer and gold medal winner at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered a partnership with the watchmaking company at the start of 2019.

Richard Mille's official Twitter account made the announcement about Sebastian coming on board on Wednesday. Welcoming the American, the tweet read:

"Rising tennis star @SebiKorda is joining his World Golf Champion sister @NellyKorda in the Richard Mille family. Game, Set and Match."

The youngster, who has won only one singles title so far, responded, expressing his joy about becoming a partner.

"So happy to join the RM family," Korda tweeted.

The 22-year-old Sebastian Korda's parents are former tennis stars Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtova. While Petr won the Australian Open in 1998 and enjoyed a career-high ranking of No. 2 soon after, Rajchrtova became World No. 26 in 1991. Sebastian has another sister, Jessica Korda, who has made a name for herself in the golf world.

Among the tennis stars, Rafael Nadal has been in partnership with Richard Mille for a long time. Although they teamed up in 2008, the official announcement was made only two years later in 2010. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is among a handful of tennis stars who sport a watch while in action.

However, according to Richard Mille's official website, it took a great deal of convincing before the Spaniard agreed. It remains to be seen whether Sebastian will wear a watch as well while playing or keep it for just the post-match interviews and presentation ceremonies.

"I'd love to play Roger Federer at Arthur Ashe Stadium" - Sebastian Korda

Sebastian Korda picks Federer as his dream opponent

With players practicing in New York for the upcoming US Open, the US Tennis Association (USTA) recently shared a fun video on social media, asking different players to pick their dream opponents for a match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main court at Flushing Meadows.

Sebastian Korda stated that after facing Rafael Nadal a couple of times in his career, he would pick 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer for a night match at the largest tennis stadium in the world.

"It used to be always Nadal," Korda said. "But I've played a couple of times now, and now I'd love to play, obviously, Roger Federer in a night session on Arthur Ashe. I think that'd be pretty cool," Korda said.

US Open Tennis @usopen One match in Ashe.



We asked several top pros who they would want to face in the world's largest tennis stadium.



(Spoiler alert: the Big 3 were mentioned once or twice) One match in Ashe. We asked several top pros who they would want to face in the world's largest tennis stadium.(Spoiler alert: the Big 3 were mentioned once or twice) https://t.co/lFnjWc6EI5

