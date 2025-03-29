Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana drops 1-word reaction to Lorenzo Musetti's partner Veronica's adorable snaps with son Ludovico

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, reacted to adorable images shared by Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri, with their son Ludovico. Both Korda and Musetti recently played at the Miami Open and were ousted by Novak Djokovic.

Veronica shared two snaps of herself sitting at the edge of the ocean with her one-year-old son Ludovico. She captioned the post:

"& Ludovico 🐬"

Ivana commented on the post with one word:

"Stupendissimi❤️" (most wonderful)

In response, Veronica showed her love to Ivana.

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana's comment on Lorenzo Musetti's partner Veronica's post | Instagram @veronica.confalonieri

Earlier, the girlfriends of the tennis star had shared their excitement about uniting in Indian Wells. After Veronica shared a photodump from their time at Acapulco, Ivana commented:

"See you in 🌴[ Palm] Springs 🥰❤️"

They may have also met during their time in Miami, as both partners were present there to cheer their boyfriends. Co-incidentally, both Musetti and Korda exited the Masters 1000 event in Miami in back-to-back rounds by Djokovic.

Sebastian Korda and Lorenzo Musetti were both beaten by Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open

Sebastian Korda played against Lorenzo Musetti at the Next Gen ATP Finals 2021 - Source: Getty

Lorenzo Musetti took on Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the Miami Open. This was the ninth match between the pair with the Serb holding a commanding 7-1 lead in their head-to-head.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was extremely impressive as he extended his lead with a 6-2, 6-2 win. Musetti was blown away by the level shown by the Serb and in the post-match interview said:

"Compared to the other eight times I faced him, I think Djokovic grew even more yesterday. It's hard to believe and to imagine, but that's the feeling I had on the court," Lorenzo Musetti said (translated from Italian)."

Apart from the beginning of the match, where I had managed to get into better gear, from a certain point onwards I was no longer able to hurt him from the back of the court. Nole was always returning and served a great percentage of first serves: for a certain point, he was truly unplayable," he added.

In the quarterfinal, Djokovic took on Sebastian Korda in what was the second encounter between the two. The Serb was clinical again to win 6-3, 7-6 and advance. He eventually defeated Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinal and will now take on Jakub Mensik in a bid to win his 100th title.

