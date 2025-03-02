Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved hints at an Indian Wells reunion with Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved seems to have hinted at an Indian Wells meet-up with Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri. Both Korda and Musetti are seeded at the Masters 1000 event, having played their last matches several weeks ago.

Musetti embarked on the South American swing early in February and played in the Argentina Open. He won his campaign opener against Corentin Moutet but withdrew before the quarterfinal. Soon after, he pulled out of the Rio Open as well.

Later, Musetti and his family, including girlfriend Confalonieri, enjoyed their time in Acapulco. Confalonieri, who works as a graphic designer for Sky Sports Italy, shared a carousel of images and videos of their downtime in Acapulco.

In the comments, Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved, wrote:

"See you in 🌴[ Palm] Springs 🥰❤️"

Palm Springs and Indian Wells are less than a 30-minute drive apart. Both tennis stars are expected to arrive at Indian Wells this week with many of the top players already commencing practice at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Sebastian Korda and Lorenzo Musetti's form going into Indian Wells 2025

Sebastian Korda and Lorenzo Musetti are both struggling for form going into the Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells. Musetti began his 2025 season at the Hong Kong Open where he got the better of Gabriel Diallo in his campaign opener but fell to Jaume Munar in the quarterfinal.

As a 16th seed at the Australian Open, the Italian defeated compatriot Matteo Arnaldi and Canadian Denis Shapovalov before facing defeat against eventual semifinalist Ben Shelton.

After a month's break, Musetti traveled to South America to participate in the events in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. However, due to a right leg injury sustained early on in Argentina, he had to miss the events in Rio and Acapulco.

Meanwhile, Korda, who underwent elbow surgery after the US Open last year, returned to tour in 2025 at the Adelaide International. He was off the blocks in no time, pulling off a runner-up finish. At the Australian Open, however, he fell in the second round to local lad Aleksandar Vukic. In February, Korda played at the ATP 250 event in Marseille but lost in his campaign opener.

At the upcoming Indian Wells, Musetti is seeded 15th while Korda is seeded 24th. The draw for the Masters 1000 event will be released on March 3.

