Ben Shelton, Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek among the first Indian Wells arrivals: From laughs with director to shirtless training sessions

Ben Shelton, Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek, and others have arrived in Indian Wells ahead of the much-anticipated 2025 edition of the 1000-level tournament. The players have already commenced their preparations in Tennis Paradise.

The 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells is set to kick off on Sunday, March 2, and the main draw matches are scheduled from Wednesday, March 5. The tournament’s draw will be made on Monday, with Alexander Zverev and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz as the top two seeds on the men’s side. Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Iga Swiatek are set to headline the women’s roster.

Swiatek, who recently treated herself to a Warriors’ NBA game at Chase Center, has since arrived at Indian Wells to bid for a third title at the tournament. She is accompanied by her coach Wim Fissette, who joined her team in October 2024. The Belgian coach’s family, including his wife and two children, has also made a special trip to support the World No. 2.

Iga Swiatek has produced mixed results this season and has yet to win a title. She would look to break her title drought at the tournament, with her previous trophy coming at the French Open in June last year.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu will look to move past her stalker scare in Dubai. The Brit, who crashed out in the second round of the WTA 1000 event, had an unpleasant experience during her campaign when a man with “fixated behavior” showed up to her match after approaching her multiple times off the court. According to reports, Raducanu will be provided with extra security at Indian Wells.

She is in the company of fitness coach Yutaka Nakamura and LTA’s Tom Welsh, who serves as her interim coach at the tournament following her separation from Nick Cavaday. On Friday, February 28, Emma Raducanu took the court with tournament director Tommy Haas. She was captured sharing a few laughs with the former World No. 2.

Ben Shelton, meanwhile, arrived on site following his second-round exit in Acapulco. The American indicated that he had gotten over his straight-sets loss to David Goffin with a “feels good” remark about reaching Tennis Paradise.

On Friday, Shelton decided to go shirtless for his intense training session. The 22-year-old, who is chasing his maiden Masters 1000 title in front of his home crowd, is set to reach a new career-high ranking of No. 12 this Monday.

Ben Shelton captured at Indian Wells 2025 - Image Source: @bnpparibasopen Instagram

Besides the trio, Jack Draper, Hubert Hurkacz, and Jasmine Paolini are among the players who have begun their training at the venue.

Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton to compete at Eisenhower Cup before Indian Wells campaigns

Ben Shelton pictured with Emma Navarro (L) at Eisenhower Cup 2024 in Indian Wells - Image Source: Getty

Before they kick off their 2025 Indian Wells campaigns, Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton will also participate in the Eisenhower Cup (Tie Break Tens) exhibition event. Shelton won the trophy last year, partnering compatriot Emma Navarro. The pair are set to reunite for the upcoming edition.

Meanwhile, Swiatek will team up with her countryman, Hubert Hurkacz, at the event. Madison Keys-Tommy Paul, Casper Ruud-Maria Sakkari, Jasmine Paolini-Lorenzo Musetti, Elena Rybakina-Taylor Fritz, and tennis couples Paula Badosa-Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur-Katie Boulter complete the Eisenhower Cup lineup. The event takes place on Tuesday, March 4.

