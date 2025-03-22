 Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana drops mirror selfie; basks in 'golden hour' at Miami Open 

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved posted a glamorous selfie alongside an image of the sun going down in Miami, where her partner has successfully moved to the second round at the Miami Open. Korda, the ATP World No. 25, beat Eliot Spizzirri 6-4, 6-2 in the first round on Saturday, March 22.

Nedved and Korda have been together since 2021, with both their families being famous sporting dynasties: Ivana's father is the Czech soccer player Pavel Nedved, while Korda's dad is 1988 Australian Open champion, Petr Korda, and his siblings are LPGA golfers Nelly and Jessica Korda.

Ivana Nedved is part of a growing group of tennis partners with influential social media profiles and uses her various platforms to post about food, fashion, and travel, as well as life on the ATP tour.

On Friday, she posted a glamorous selfie on her Instagram Story, together with an image of the Hard Rock Stadium in the setting sun, with the caption:

"Golden hour"

Ivana Nedved Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/ivananedved/3593556996050575823/?hl=en)

Ivana Nedved Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/stories/ivananedved/?hl=en)

Ivana Nedved graduated from Glion Institute of Higher Education, earning a bachelor’s degree in events, sports, and entertainment. She also has a master's in international marketing from King’s College and has worked on the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), as well as Alfa Romeo.

Sebastian Korda credits Ivana Nedved and their families for his on-court success

Both Sebastian Korda and Ivana Nedved have grown up around sport. Besides his siblings and father, Korda's mom is Regina Rajchrtova, another tennis pro who won a WTA doubles title in 1989.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Express last year, Sebastian Korda credited Nedved for helping improve his tennis, believing that their shared childhood experiences as the offspring of high-level sports figures are central to their success as a couple.

“The best thing is she understands sports which is great," Sebastian Korda said. "She understands how difficult it is to be a professional athlete and that there’s a lot of sacrifices. She’s an amazing partner to have and I’m very lucky to have someone that just understands and always being there is probably the biggest key.”

Korda had an injury-hit start to 2025 but is beginning to find his best form. Seeded 24th at the ongoing Miami Open, Sebastian Korda will face a tough opposition in Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round on Friday.

