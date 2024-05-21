Nicolas Jarry's wife Laura Urruti has found companionship in Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze and Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved. Jarry, Paul, and Korda were in Rome for the 2024 Italian Open.

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze made their relationship public through an Instagram post in October 2022, following which she has been seen supporting Paul during various tournaments. Sebastian Korda and Ivana Nedved have been dating since 2021.

Nicolas Jarry and his wife Laura Urruti tied the knot in December 2020. The couple have two sons- Juan and Santiago.

Recently, Urruti shared an Instagram post dedicated to Jarry's phenomenal run at the recently concluded Italian Open. In one of the pictures, the Chilean is seen posing with his runner-up trophy with his family. In another picture, he can be seen sharing a hug with Urruti.

This caught the attention of Paul's and Korda's better halves who left a comment on Urruti's post.

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Nedved wrote that she could not wait to see her again.

"Can't wait to see you," Ivana Nedved wrote.

Lorenze meanwhile left some emojis in the comments.

" 🥹🥹🩷🩷🩷" commented Paige Lorenze.

screengrab from Laura Urruti's Instagram handle

Nicolas Jarry, Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda at the 2024 Italian Open

Nicolas Jarry celebrates after defeating Tommy Paul in the semifinals at the 2024 Italian Open

Tommy Paul had a strong start to his 2024 Italian Open with a win against Aslan Karatsev in the second round after being awarded a bye in the first round. He then defeated Dominik Koepfer in the third round.

In the fourth round, he faced second seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev. The American downed him in straight sets. Next, he defeated Hubert Hurkacz in a three-set match.

In the semifinal, he set up an encounter with Nicolas Jarry against whom he lost in three sets.

Jarry, who reached the final in the Italian capital, defeated Matteo Arnaldi, Stefano Napolitano, and Alexandre Muller in the second, third, and fourth rounds respectively.

In the quarterfinals, he faced the recently crowned Monte-Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. Jarry defeated him in a comeback victory to set up a semifinal encounter with Paul. Overpowering Paul, he set up an enthralling final against Alexander Zverev. Jarry lost to Zverev in straight sets in the title clash.

Sebastian Korda's journey in Rome ended in a third-round defeat to Taylor Fritz. The former defeated Flavio Cobolli in the second round after he was awarded a bye in the first.