Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze recently gushed about being in Rome for the American's campaign at the 2024 Italian Open. However, Paul playfully hinted at being left out amid her admiration, humorously requesting some praise for himself too.

Paul is delivering an impressive showing at the Masters 1000 event in Rome, having booked his place in the fourth round. The World No.16 kicked off his campaign with a dominant 6-4, 6-2 win over Aslan Karatsev. He triumphed over Dominik Koepfer in similar fashion, beating the German 6-4, 6-2 to reach the Round of 16.

The American has enjoyed the support of his girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, during his campaign. Lorenze appears to be enjoying her time cheering on the 26-year-old, taking to social media and sharing highlights from her "perfect" time in Rome.

"Rome you’re perfect 🫶🏼," she captioned her Instagram post.

Tommy Paul, who wasn't featured in his girlfriend's post, hilariously questioned his absence. Lorenze was quick to reassure the American, affirming that he was "perfect" as well.

"What about me," he questioned.

"You're perfect too bean," Lorenze replied.

Tommy Paul's comment on Paige Lorenze's Instagram post

Lorenze frequently accompanies the American to tournaments, cheering him on from the stands. She was by Paul's side for his triumph at the Dallas Open in February, with the couple exchanging a kiss as she joined him for the trophy presentation at the ATP 250 event.

"I love watching Tommy Paul play and he's so deserving of all the success he's had" - Girlfriend Paige Lorenze

Tommy Paul with his girlfriend Paige Lorenze

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda last year, Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze opened up about her experience supporting the American at tournaments.

Given her background as a ski racer, she disclosed her understanding of the determination and skill required of individual athletes, emphasizing her profound respect for tennis players.

"I'm so proud of Tommy. I actually grew up as a serious ski racer myself, so I'm very aware of what it takes to have that kind of skill and determination especially as an individual athlete. I have so much respect for all the players. These guys really have to live breath tennis," she said.

Lorenze also expressed her admiration for Paul's game and well-deserved accomplishments, highlighting his grace and sportsmanship as a competitor.

"I love watching Tommy play and he's so deserving of all the success he's had and will continue to have. He is also just such a gracious competitor and has amazing sportsmanship which makes me really proud," she added.

Lorenze will be cheering Tommy Paul on as he takes on defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open.