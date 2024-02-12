"So proud of you" - Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze congratulates American on Dallas Open win as they share a kiss while posing with trophy

Tommy Paul received love and admiration from his girlfriend Paige Lorenze over social media for his 2024 Dallas Open title win.

Paul defeated compatriot Marcos Giron in the summit clash on Sunday, February 11. He won 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3 in a battle that lasted 2 hours and 33 minutes, to lift the trophy in the Texas capital. This is Paul's second ATP title following his first one at the 2021 Stockholm Open.

Paige, who was present at the event, took to social media to share a few moments of Paul's journey to the title. She posted a picture of a plane's window as the duo flew in from Los Angeles to Dallas.

The social media influencer posted a short clip of the new World No. 14 dragging his luggage through the airport with a cowboy hat. She hilariously added a background song 'Should've Been A Cowboy' by Toby Kieth to the clip.

"Wins one tournament in Texas," Lorenze wrote on Instagram.

Lorenze posted another picture of the happy couple posing with the trophy.

"So proud of you," Lorenze captioned the picture.

Dallas Open's Instagram account also shared a photo of the couple kissing during the post-match title presentation ceremony.

The duo began dating in 2022 and Lorenze is often spotted in Paul's player box. She is known for posting fashion and beauty content and also uses online platforms to share her experiences as she accompanies Paul on tour.

Tommy Paul showers praise on runner-up Marcos Giron after Dallas Open title win

Tommy Paul at the 2024 Australian Open

Tommy Paul praised his opponent Marcos Giron while delivering his winner's speech at the 2024 Dallas Open.

Giron came into the final after earning back-to-back Top 20 wins against Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals and Adrian Mannarino in the semifinals of the tournament.

After the match, Paul spoke of his opponent's impressive run at the tournament.

"Marcos, I was watching you all week this week, you were playing unbelievable tennis,” Paul said, as per the ATP website. “It was so fun to watch you play and it's cool. I know your team and you very well."

"We played through the Challengers like you said the other day, so it's really cool to be playing in the finals of a Tour event now and hopefully we can keep doing it, keep moving up for many more matches just like that. That was unbelievable,” he added.

Tommy Paul is currently competing at the Delray Beach Open where he has received a first-round bye and will play in the Round of 16 later this week.