Tommy Paul’s girlfriend Paige Lorenze shared a heartfelt note following his Paris Masters second-round loss to Botic van de Zandschulp, which was his final tour-level match of the 2023 season.

The year 2023 has been Tommy Paul’s most successful campaign yet. While a second career title has eluded the American this year, he has otherwise enjoyed several highlights -- the first one being a Grand Slam breakthrough at the Australian Open, where he reached the semifinals. Paul also earned his best Masters 1000 result so far when he reached the semifinals of the Canadian Open, defeating Carlos Alcaraz en route.

He additionally made two tournament finals at the ATP 500 in Acapulco and the ATP 250 in Eastbourne, albeit losing both.

Thanks to his splendid results, Tommy Paul, who started his season outside the World’s top 30, is currently placed at a career-high ranking of World No. 12. He is the second-highest ranked American man behind Taylor Fritz.

Paul’s girlfriend Paige Lorenze, who has been dating the American since 2022, commended him on his season with a heartfelt post on social media.

“Congratulations on an amazing season, Tommy. It has been a privilege watching you strive to be the best person and athlete you can be. You are incredible. I admire you and your unwavering sportsmanship. I honestly think it’s become one of my favorite things about you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lorenze, a social media influencer and an entrepreneur, further praised his work ethic and principles.

“You never have an excuse, you’re incredibly humble, hard working, and happy for everyone else’s success always. The team you’ve built around you is so special and you treat everyone like family. I think your team say a lot about you,” she added.

Paige Lorenze expressed pride in watching Tommy Paul flourish as a tennis player. She also shared her excitement about the American’s off season and his 2024 campaign.

“Ending the year 12 in the world is an amazing accomplishment and I couldn’t be more proud to stand by your side. Cheers to your offseason (like 4 weeks lol) and to you. I love you and I can’t wait to see what’s to come for you,” Lorenze said.

Lorenze on Instagram

"I'm so excited to be there and to finally get settled!" – Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze on their new Florida house

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze at the 2023 Laver Cup

Paige Lorenze also revealed that she and Tommy Paul will finally be settling into their new house in Florida.

The American tennis player, who is originally from New Jersey, resides in Boca Raton, Florida, where he trains.

“Because of the crazy tennis schedule, Tommy and I haven’t been able to spend any time at the new house. I’m so excited to be there and to finally get settled!!,” Lorenze said on Instagram.

Lorenze on Instagram

During the off season, Tommy Paul is scheduled to play an exhibition event in Mexico. The Acapulco runner-up will lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz, who missed out on the ATP 500 tournament in Mexico earlier this year due to injury.

In addition to the blockbuster match-up, former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki and Guadalajara champion Maria Sakkari will also be seen in action.