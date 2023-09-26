Tommy Paul’s girlfriend Paige Lorenze spoke fondly of the tennis star as well as his colleagues as she reflected on their past year together. She also revealed why the Laver Cup holds a special place in their hearts.

Paul was last seen in action at the 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver, Canada. The American represented Team World, which won the tournament. He secured a doubles win, partnering with Frances Tiafoe against Team Europe's Andrey Rublev and Arthur Fils. In singles, Paul was defeated by Norway's Casper Ruud.

The 26-year-old was in the company of his model and entrepreneur girlfriend Paige Lorenze at the event. The couple have been together for one year. Interestingly, the Laver Cup also marks their anniversary as Lorenze made her first appearance alongside Paul and the tournament last year.

After the 2023 edition, Paige Lorenze reflected on their past year’s journey, calling it ‘special.’

She acknowledged Tommy Paul’s spectacular season so far, which saw him feature in the semifinals of the Australian Open and the finals in Acapulco and Eastbourne. The American is also currently placed at a career-high ranking of World No. 13.

“It was so so good. I got to see friends I don’t see often and I love the city,” she said about being in Vancouver for the Laver Cup.

“This tournament marks a full year of me traveling on the tennis tour with Tommy and it’s really special because of that/ to reflect on the past year for both of us. Tommy having his best season yet and my life and business really settling and flourishing,” Lorenze wrote on Instagram.

The model also expressed her happiness about being able to have a deeper understanding of tennis, thanks to Paul. She appreciated Paul's colleagues and their partners as well while mentioning the behind-the-scenes struggles faced by the tennis players.

“I feel so blessed to have gotten to know the sport of tennis through Tommy and just have so much love and admiration for all the players and even their girlfriends,” she said. “We get to see tennis through a very unique lens through our partners and it’s special, sometimes tough.”

Lorenze, who dealt with food poisoning after landing in Vancouver, also touched upon the struggles of frequent traveling but maintained that she is grateful for the Laver Cup experience.

“And the travel is insane, but just overall so grateful for this tournament (which is a really special team event which I will explain more in my vlogs this week!),” she said.

Paige Lorenze on Instagram

"Thank you for being you and for being my rock and my best friend" – Paige Lorenze to Tommy Paul

Paige Lorenze and Tommy Paul at Laver Cup 2023

Paige Lorenze has accompanied Tommy Paul to several tournaments this season. She is frequently spotted cheering for him from the stands. The model also shares highlights of their travels together on her YouTube channel.

Paul has been a pillar of support for Lorenze as well, often promoting her fashion and lifestyle brand and celebrating her achievements.

During the Laver Cup, Paige Lorenze wrote a loving message for the tennis player while celebrating their one-year anniversary.

“I love and adore you! We make the best team and I feel so supported by you every day. This has been the best year of my life in so many ways. Thank you for being you and for being my rock and my best friend,” she wrote on Instagram.