Sebastian Korda’s Girlfriend Ivana Nedved wishes him a happy birthday with a romantic post following the American's shocking 1R defeat at Wimbledon

Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana Nedved recently wished the American on his 23rd birthday by sharing a photograph of the couple's visit to the Eiffel Tower.

Ivana Nedved is a model and influencer. She is also the daughter of former Czech and footballer Pavel Nedved, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2003.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 5, to wish her boyfriend Korda on his birthday. She shared a photo of the two of htem posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, presumably taken during their recent trip to Paris for the French Open.

“Happiest birthday to my amore! ❤️ May this next trip around the sun 🌞 be your best one yet,” she captioned her post.

Sebastian Korda is currently ranked No. 25 in the world and is one of the most promising young players on the ATP tour. He is the son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda and former tennis player Regina Rajchrtová. He has two sisters, Jessica and Nelly, who are both professional golfers.

Sebastian Korda suffers early exit at Wimbledon 2023

Sebastian Korda in Wimbledon 2023

22nd seed Sebastian Korda was knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon 2023 by Czech veteran Jiri Vesely on Wednesday, July 5.

Korda came into SW19 in good form, reaching the semifinals of the cinch Championships in London last month. However, the American could not translate his potential into results at the All-England Club, losing in four sets 6-7, 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 to Vesely, who is ranked 528th in the world.

Korda, who had made a bold claim before the start of the tournament that he was one of the favorites to win, failed to back up his words as he struggled to cope with Vesely’s powerful serve and aggressive baseline game.

Korda became one of the biggest casualties of the first round. The 23-year-old had previously reached the fourth round of the grass court Major in 2021. He will now have to regroup and prepare for the hard-court season ahead.

Vesely, on the other hand, was ecstatic with his victory, and will be looking to imrpove on his third round Wimbledon appearance from last year. The Czech reached the fourth round at the All England Club in 2016 and 2018. Vesely's next opponent in the the second round will be either Hamad Medjedovic or Christopher O'Connell.

