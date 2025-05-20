Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana readies herself to brave Paris weather & support American at French Open

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, expressed her excitement as the former gears up for the 2025 French Open, the main draw for which will commence on Sunday, May 25. However, she also lamented the weather that remains cold and windy with sporadic showers throughout the Grand Slam event.

Ivana is the daughter of the legendary Czech soccer player Pavel Nedved. She is a social media influencer and co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at KNIT. The couple began dating in 2021 and celebrated 4 years of their relationship in February.

Ivana Nedved shared a picture on her Instagram story that showed an open red duffle bag with clothes stacked neatly inside. It also gave a peek of her knit tops embellished with cherry pins. She captioned it:

"All packed for Pariiiis. Weather looking crazy as per usual."

Korda is back on the ATP Tour this season after an elbow surgery in October last year. He will be looking to better his 2024 French Open run, where he suffered a third-round defeat at the hands of this year's defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz.

His girlfriend was also present in the player's box, cheering him on and commenting on the gloomy weather that year.

When Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana found Parisian weather "not cool" after rain dampened the American's 2024 French Open run

Previously, Sebastian Korda kicked off his 2024 French Open campaign with an opening-round win over home hope Harold Mayot. The World No. 23 next clashed with Kwon Soon Woo when rain played spoilsport in the first set.

The match was suspended, and the duo resumed play the next day, enduring further rain delays. Korda eventually won the match, advancing to the third round. At the time, Ivana had shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram story showcasing the Parisian weather and celebrating Korda's win.

"2 days and many rain showers later... 🫶," she posted on her Instagram story in 2024.

Korda next encountered Carlos Alcaraz in the third round of the 2024 French Open. Ivana shared a picture of the gloomy weather before the match, fearing another rain-interrupted battle in store for her boyfriend.

"Not cool :(" Nedved captioned her Instagram story during last year's French Open.

Sebastian Korda lost his third-round match to Alcaraz 4-6, 6-7(5), 3-6 in two hours and 35 minutes. Alcaraz eventually lifted the 2024 French Open trophy after overcoming Alexander Zverev in the summit clash.

