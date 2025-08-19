Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana shares loving reaction as American makes winning comeback ahead of US Open after 3-month hiatus

Before his win in the Winston-Salem Open on Monday, Sebastian Korda last played three months ago in May against Frances Tiafoe at Roland Garros. He marked his return to the court with a straight-sets win, 6-3, 6-4, against Vit Kopriva.
The tournament's official Instagram page uploaded highlights from the match, while sharing that it was his first win in three months. His girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, reposted the clip and shared heart emojis on her Instagram stories.
"❤️🩹❤️🩹"
Sebastian Korda and Ivana made their relationship public in 2021. It's been four years since then, and the couple is still going strong. The two of them have similar family backgrounds, as Korda's father, Petr Korda, won the Australian Open in 1998, and his mother, Regina Rajchrtova, was a pro on the WTA tour. His sister Nelly is an Olympic golf champion. On the other hand, Ivana is the daughter of Czech football legend Pavel Nedvěd.
Ivana earned her bachelor's degree in events, sport & entertainment (luxury brand management) from Glion Institute and a master’s in International Marketing from King’s College London. She has worked for major companies like Alfa Romeo, CONI, and Condé Nast Italia.
She is frequently seen at Korda's matches, as she made appearances at the Australian Open, Monte Carlo, Indian Wells, and the French Open. Korda has previously lauded Ivana for providing emotional support to his professional career. As he continues with his career, Ivana will likely remain a key figure in his life.
Sebastian Korda reveals his feelings on his return to tennis
Earlier this year, Sebastian Korda was sidelined from the tour due to a right shin stress fracture. After a three-month hiatus, he defeated Vit Kopriva for his 12th win of the season and first since Roland Garros. He spoke about how he feels to be back competing.
“All the emotions possible,” Korda said. “It’s fun to be back here. The last time I was here was in 2023 and had some good results, so it’s nice to be back here. Hopefully it stays hot and I can keep playing some good tennis.”
In the convincing win, Korda landed 10 aces while allowing none to his opponent. He made one double fault and was close to 80% first serve points won. Most importantly, he converted on 3-of-5 break points.
Korda will next play in the Round of 16 against Kamil Majchrzak at the Winston-Salem Open. He'll be hopeful to get selected for one of the draws in the US Open.