Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana and sisters Jessica & Nelly Korda shower him with loving messages on 25th birthday

Sebastian Korda recently received adorable birthday wishes from his sisters, Nelly and Jessica Korda. Along with them, his girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, also shared mushy wishes for him on social media. The player turned 25 on July 5, 2025.

Korda recently announced that he will not be competing in the rest of the grasscourt season, citing an injury. He sustained a stress fracture in his right shin and is currently using a boot and crutches. The American was last seen in action at the French Open, where he locked horns with Frances Tiafoe in the third round but fell short of proceeding to the next round.

Shortly after, he announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon and the rest of the events on social media. Amid this, on Saturday, July 5, Korda turned 25 and received heartfelt messages from his family and girlfriend, Nedved. His sister Nelly Korda, who is a professional golfer, uploaded multiple pictures of the player on her Instagram story, wishing him on his birthday.

In the first update, she shared a picture of him posing on a yacht and penned a heartfelt wish that read:

"Happy birthday @sebastiankorda! I cant wait to see how you conquer year 25! Love you loads!!!🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻"

Nelly Korda’s Instagram story (@nellykorda)

In her next story, she uploaded a video of him fishing and wrote:

"Miss you everyday."

Nelly Korda’s Instagram story (@nellykorda)

Along with Nelly, the American's other sister, Jessica Korda, also a golfer, shared an adorable birthday wish. She posted their childhood picture on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Happy 25th birthday to America's favorite hangover. I miss you and love you endlessly."

Jessica Korda’s Instagram story (@thejessicakorda)

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend, Nedved, also uploaded a selfie of them on her Instagram story and wrote in the caption:

"Favorite human being❤️"

Ivana Nedved’s Instagram story (@sebastiankorda)

She also posted a black and white picture of them on her Instagram feed and wrote:

"🤍🎂💌 @sebastiankorda"

When Sebastian Korda made his feelings known about his girlfriend, Ivana Nedved

Sebastian Korda sat for a conversation with the Daily Express on July 2 last year, where he fielded questions about the ins and outs of his relationship with his girlfriend, Ivana Nedved. Opening up about how supportive his girlfriend has been to her, he said that he owes it to her understanding nature and called himself lucky.

"The best thing is she understands sports which is great. She understands how difficult it is to be a professional athlete and that there are a lot of sacrifices. She’s an amazing partner to have and I’m very lucky...Yeah, she’s a massive support," Sebastian Korda said.

He further spoke about her traveling with him on his tours and how she helps him forget about tennis.

“I’m very appreciative whenever she comes and we have a lot of fun together, she takes my mind off of tennis and we have fun and can relax and go sightseeing a little bit," he added.

Sebastian Korda and Ivana Nedved have been together since 2021 and are frequently seen sharing romantic updates with each other on social media.

