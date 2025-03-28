Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana sports casual look in new mirror selfie as American faces Miami Open heartbreak against Novak Djokovic

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend, Ivana Nedved showed off her relaxed ensemble in a new mirror selfie during the 2025 Miami Open, where the American faced a defeat against Novak Djokovic. This marked the second encounter between Korda and Djokovic on the ATP Tour, with the Serb emerging victorious in both matches.

Korda and Nedved have been in a relationship for four years, having started dating in 2021. Nedved, much like Korda, hails from a sporting family. Her father is the Czech footballer Pavel Nedved, who achieved numerous accolades during his career, including the Ballon d'Or in 2003 and the Golden Foot award in 2004.

Nedved shared a mirror selfie sporting a white athleisure outfit.

"morning ☀️ ☀️ ," Nedved captioned her Instagram story.

Screengrab of Ivana Nedved's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/@ivananedved]

Sebastian Korda was seeded 24th at the 2025 Miami Open and kicked off his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated wild card Eliot Spizzirri 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round, followed by victories over ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(4), 6-3, and Gael Monfils 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively to secure his spot in the quarterfinals.

In the last eight of the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in Florida, Korda faced the fourth-seeded Novak Djokovic, who defeated him 6-3, 7-6(4) in one hour and 22 minutes to advance to the semifinals. With this triumph, the 37-year old also became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 semifinalist .

After defeating Sebastian Korda, Novak Djokovic will face Grigor Dimitrov at the 2025 Miami Open SF

Novak Djokovic during the match against Sebastian Korda at Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following his win over Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Open, Novak Djokovic is set to face Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals of the tournament.

Djokovic is seeded fourth at the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event in Florida and he began his campaign in the second round following a first-round bye. He defeated Rinky Hijikata with a score of 6-0, 7-6(1) in his opening match.

The former World No.1 triumphed over lucky loser Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-1, 7-6(1) and 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-2 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. Djokovic then secured a spot in the semifinals by overcoming Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Grigor Dimitrov is seeded 14th at the 2025 Miami Open and he also began his campaign in the second round after a first-round bye. He defeated wild card Federico Cina 6-1, 6-4, 22nd seed Karen Khachanov 6-7(3), 6-4, 7-5, and 31st seed Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 7-5 in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, the Bulgarian battled past 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3) to secure his place in the semifinals where he will face Novak Djokovic.

The two have met 13 times on the ATP Tour, with the Serb emerging victorious in 12 of those encounters. Their most recent clash was in the final of the 2023 Paris Masters, where Djokovic claimed a 6–4, 6–3 win.

The winner of the semifinal clash between Djokovic and Dimitrov at the 2025 Miami Open will advance to face third seed Taylor Fritz or Jakub Mensik in the tournament final.

