Sebastian Korda's sister Nelly Korda shares endearing reaction as his girlfriend Ivana turns up the glamor in magazine shoot

Sebastian Korda's sister Nelly Korda delivered a heartwarming reaction to a glamorous look shared by the ATP star's girlfriend, Ivana Nedved. Korda, currently ranked No. 31 on the ATP Tour's singles rankings, made his romantic relationship with Nedved public via social media in 2021, and the couple has only gone from strength to strength since then.

On Monday, June 23, Ivana Nedved, the daughter of Czech soccer legend Pavel Nedved, took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself. In the picture, she served up a stunning look sporting a sequined, sleeveless Versace dress for a W Magazine photoshoot. Nedved paired the glamorous dress with a pair of blue stilettos crafted by made-in-Italy British designer brand Manolo Blahnik.

Clearly impressed by brother Sebastian Korda's girlfriend's look, Nelly Korda entered the comments section and endearingly greeted Ivana Nedved. The 15-time LPGA Tour-level champion wrote:

"Ummmm hello! 🔥"

Nelly Korda's comment on Ivana Nedved's Instagram post dated Monday, June 23, 2025 (Source: Instagram/ivananedved)

Ever since Korda and Nedved began dating, the latter has often accompanied the ATP star to the tournaments he has participated in. Unfortunately, the couple won't be present at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships after the American withdrew from the prestigious grass Major.

Sebastian Korda revealed unfortunate reason behind grasscourt absence and Wimbledon withdrawal

Sebastian Korda (Source: Getty)

Sebastian Korda featured in all the big tournaments that took place during this year's European claycourt swing; the Monte-Carlo Masters, Barcelona Open, Madrid Open, Italian Open and French Open. The 24-year-old's most recent competitive outing came at Roland Garros, a 6-7(6), 3-6, 4-6 loss to compatriot and eventual quarterfinalist Frances Tiafoe.

Since his defeat at the hands of Tiafoe in Paris, Korda mysteriously kept a low profile, which raised concerns regarding his participation at this year's Wimbledon Championships. A few days ago though, Korda broke his silence and confirmed that he will not be able to play at SW19 because of a stress fracture his shin sustained during the claycourt swing.

"Unfortunately no Wimbledon for me this year. Stress fracture in my shin during the clay. Been a tough 12 months but better days ahead," Sebastian Korda wrote on Instagram.

In 2024, the former No. 15 was on a promising run of results during the North American summer hardcourt swing, winning the title in Washington and then reaching the semis of the Canadian Open. However, he chose to cut short his season following a second-round loss at the US Open due to a lingering elbow injury. The 24-year-old subsequently underwent surgery and returned to action at the beginning of the ongoing tennis season.

