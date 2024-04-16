"See you in 8 months" - Mikael Ymer walks back on retirement; to return to tennis after serving controversial 18-month suspension

Mikael Ymer recently announced that he has decided to come out of retirement, which he initially took after receiving a controversial 18-month suspension for violating anti-doping rules. He revealed that he will return to the court after the completion of his ban.

Ymer faced an anti-doping rule violation in January 2022 for missing three out-of-competition test attempts within a 12-month period. Initially, he contested the charges and was reportedly cleared by an independent tribunal in June of that year.

However, in July 2022, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) challenged the decision of the independent tribunal and sought a two-year ban for the Swedish tennis star. Following ITF's appeal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) conducted an investigation and imposed an 18-month suspension.

Displeased with the CAS ruling, Mikael Ymer took to social media to announce his retirement from the sport.

"Hey guys I've decided to retire from professional Tennis. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been! I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition," Ymer had posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Mikael Ymer recently revealed on social media that he plans to make a comeback to tennis after serving his ban since "retirement was boring."

"Retirement was boring see u in 8 months," Ymer posted on X.

Mikael Ymer last competed at Wimbledon Championships 2023 before his suspension

Mikael Ymer at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Prior to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) imposing an 18-month suspension, Mikael Ymer was last seen competing at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Ymer kicked off his grasscourt Grand Slam campaign with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Slovakian Alex Molcan in the first round.

The former World No. 50 then staged an impressive comeback against ninth-seeded Taylor Fritz. Despite Fritz taking the first two sets 6-3, 6-2, Ymer rallied back to win the next three sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to secure his spot in the third round.

In the third round, Ymer faced Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan in another five-set match. Galan emerged victorious with a score of 6-2, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6, 6-1.

Ymer's most recent third-round run at the 2023 Wimbledon Championship marked his fourth time reaching this stage at a Grand Slam tournament. Prior to this, he reached the third round at the 2021 Australian Open, where he was defeated by the fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-1, 6-1. The Swede also made it to the third round at the French Open the same year, only to be bested by Jannik Sinner 6-1, 7-5, 6-3.

In the 2022 French Open, Ymer once again faced defeat in the third round, this time again at the hands of Stefanos Tsitsipas, who secured a 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Mikael Ymer is yet to crack the second week at any Major.

