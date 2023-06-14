Andy Murray has revealed the heartwarming message sent to him by his wife Kim Sears after his victory at the Surbiton Challenger on June 11, the same day as Novak Djokovic's historic French Open 2023 triumph.

Murray defeated Jurij Rodionov in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-2 to claim his second ATP Challenger Tour title of the season. The Brit dropped just one set en route to the title, becoming the oldest grass-court champion in the history of Challenger events.

After winning his first grass-court title in seven years, Murray revealed that he had not been concerned about Djokovic securing his 23rd Grand Slam title on the same day, as he was focused on his "own journey."

The 36-year-old attributed this to the meaningful message conveyed to him by his wife Kim Sears. After witnessing Djokovic's triumph in Paris, Sears had expressed her admiration and pride in Murray's determination to grind it out on the Challenger Tour.

“She said, ‘I’m just watching Novak on the news, seeing that he won in Paris and I’m so proud that you’re still grinding it out in Challengers and still working as hard as you know you ever have done.’ That means a lot to me," Andy Murray said.

The former World No. 1 disclosed that with age he had learned the importance of not comparing himself to other people, especially people more successful than him.

“You can’t always be comparing yourself to other people, and people that are more successful than you. I probably learned that more as I got older," he said.

He also expressed his contentment with indulging in his passion for the sport, regardless of whether he achieves more Grand Slam victories or is restricted to Challenger wins.

So whether I win another Grand Slam or winning Challengers is the peak for me now, I’m okay with that because I’m doing what I love to do," he added.

"I was happy for Novak Djokovic, what he’s achieved is incredible" - Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at Laver Cup 2022

Andy Murray also expressed his appreciation for Novak Djokovic's "incredible" achievement at the 2023 French Open. He reflected on his own past achievements and emphasized the significance of his Grand Slam and Olympic victories over formidable opponents like Djokovic.

“But I was I was happy for Novak on Sunday. And what he’s achieved is incredible. And I think when I look back the fact that I was winning my Slams and the Olympics and those events against those players is brilliant, and I’ll be very proud of that," Andy Murray said.

Andy Murray chose to forgo competing in the ATP 250 Boss Open in Stuttgart in favor of contesting the Nottingham Challenger title, as the conditions in Nottingham are more similar to what he will encounter at Wimbledon.

The Brit defeated Joris De Loore 6-3, 6-4 in his tournament opener and is set to take on Hugo Grenier in the Round of 16 on Thursday, June 15.

