"Seems I made you laugh" - Novak Djokovic thanks David Beckham and Lindsey Vonn for Wimbledon visit

Novak Djokovic has attracted celebrated personalities from all tribes to witness his exquisite performances at Wimbledon over the years. The most recent amongst them were former British footballer David Beckham and alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn.

The Serb is fresh off his Roland Garros victory where he made history by bagging his 23rd Grand Slam title and taking the lead in the GOAT race. However, that wasn't enough for Nole when he recently added yet another feather to his eminent cap.

Djokovic marked his 350th Grand Slam victory at the ongoing grass court Major. He moved past the Wimbledon Championships' second round, ousting Australian Jordan Thompson with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5.

Following this commendable milestone, the Serbian star joined the elite tennis stars Roger Federer and Serena Williams on the 350 Major wins mark.

The former World No. 1 has no reason to stop just there. At the prestigious All-England Club event, the Serb is eying to match Federer's record of eight Wimbledon wins.

Hoping to witness him elevate the sport further, former England football team captain David Beckham spectated the Serb's match in Royal Box. Another distinguished personality from the sporting world at the match included Lindsey Vonn, one of the six women to win World Cup titles in all disciplines of Alpine Skiing.

Their presence didn't go unnoticed by Novak Djokovic. The Serb thanked the stars for their attendance and for supporting the sport with their company. In an Instagram post, he also mentioned a laughable moment he shared with the former Manchester United midfielder.

The heartfelt moment between the duo saw the light after Djokovic cracked Beckham with his well-known humorous side.

"Great to meet with some sporting legends I have always admired 🙌🙏 @davidbeckham @lindseyvonn Thank you for coming to @wimbledon and supporting tennis 🎾 David,it seems like I made you laugh on pic #2😉😂," wrote Novak Djokovic on his Instagram post.

Novak Djokovic will take on Stan Wawrinka in the third round of Wimbledon

Day Three: The Championships - Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic is set to face Swiss ace Stan Wawrinka for a place in the prestigious grass court Major fourth round on the fifth day of the 2023 edition.

Four-time Wimbledon defending champion, Djokovic, has battled Wawrinka eight times in Grand Slams. However, the duo will face off for the first time at SW19.

The World No. 88 has delivered noteworthy results in his 17th Wimbledon campaign. Stan Wawrinka secured his first-round victory after overpowering Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori with a score of 7-5, 7-5, 6-4.

The Swiss followed up his victory with a win over Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round.

However, Novak Djokovic is speculated to have the upper hand in the Championship's third round against Wawrinka. The Serb leads their head-to-head with a 20-6 score in their 26 clashes.

