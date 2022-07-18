"Seems like a real d**k, looks like a nice guy when he doesn't care but kind of an assh**e when he does" - Tennis fans react to Alexander Bublik's 'luck' dig at Maxime Cressy after Newport final

Alexander Bublik's comments on Maxime Cressy's performance after losing to him in the Newport Open final on July 17 raised new controversy in the Kazakhstani player's career. Bublik's reference to 'luck' as a big reason behind Cressy's win was taken in a classy manner by the American player, but tennis fans made known their dissent with the Kazakh player's comments.

During the post-match trophy ceremony, Bublik told Maxime Cressy that he had "great luck" during his 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) win, to which Cressy apologized.

Bublik said during his speech (quoted by journalist Ben Rothenberg):

“You had great luck. Put your whole prize money on red. You’re going to win big."

Maxime Cressy responded:

"I apologize for being lucky.".

Cressy made a stunning comeback from 2-6, 0-3 down in the match and even endured a nasty fall in the final set tie-break to eventually win. While the American player showed great resolve, Bublik's 'luck' jibe drew many reactions from fans on social media.

One Twitter user expressed:

"With this and him complaining about Cressy’s break after taking a hard fall, Bublik seems like a real d**k. Always looks like a nice guy when he doesn’t care, kind of an assh**e when he does. Maybe it’s a good thing that he’s laid back 90% of the time."

Cheered on by the home crowd, the American player saved his best for last, playing an impressive deciding tie-break. In the end, he comfortably won the tie-break, successfully completing a memorable comeback. Meanwhile, Bublik was miffed by the outcome, to say the least.

Another fan wrote:

"I agree with Twitter getting bent out of shape over everything, and Bublik usually having a sarcastic sense of humor, but…he wasn’t really joking. He didn’t smile once during the presentation and seemed miserable. It would not have killed him to try and be a little gracious."

"I agree with Twitter getting bent out of shape over everything, and Bublik usually having a sarcastic sense of humor, but…he wasn't really joking. He didn't smile once during the presentation and seemed miserable. It would not have killed him to try and be a little gracious."

One fan commented: "I like Bublik, was rootin' for him, normally he throws the wins away...guess actually losin' pissed him off. a shame...kids got talent...congrats to Cressy!"

John Isner shows support for fellow American Maxime Cressy on Bublik's 'luck' taunt

While tennis fans expressed their opinions towards Alexander Bublik's comments, John Isner also came to fellow American Maxime Cressy's defense. Many players on tour have highlighted the challenge of playing against Cressy due to his dangerous brand of tennis and Isner stressed the same. He suggested that players 'make their own luck' and congratulated Cressy for winning the title.

John Isner said:

"You make your own luck. Max plays a game that makes opponents extremely uncomfortable. Congrats to him on his first title."

The Newport victory was Cressy's maiden ATP title. The 25-year-old was outside the Top-150 in the ATP rankings just 12 months ago, and became the new World No. 33 courtesy of Sunday's victory.

Cressy also reached the final of the Eastbourne International tournament in the week before Wimbledon, where he lost to another American in Taylor Fritz. At the start of the season, he was the finalist in the ATP 250 event in Melbourne, eventually losing to Rafael Nadal.

