Serbia Open 2022 final Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Novak Djokovic entered his first final of the season at the Serbia Open by beating Karen Khachanov in the semifinals. The World No. 1 fought back from a set down to beat the Russian 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

The Serb entered the tournament as the top seed after a disappointing exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He thus received a bye into the second round where he was up against compatriot Laslo Djere. Djokovic lost the first set but held on to win the next two, both in a tie-break, to move into the quarterfinals.

The 34-year-old then survived a scare from another Serb in the form of Miomir Kecmanovic before disposing of Khachanov in the semifinals.

Djokovic will be up against Andrey Rublev in the final. The Russian has dropped just one set in the tournament so far.

Rublev started with a hard-fought victory over Jiri Lehecka and then beat Taro Daniel 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semifinals. The second seed had little trouble against Fabio Fognini, beating the Italian 6-2, 6-2 to advance to his third final of the season.

This will be the second meeting between Djokovic and Rublev, with the World No. 1 winning their first encounter at last year's ATP Finals in straight sets.

The Serb will certainly have the crowd on his side but his lack of match practice this season might come back to haunt him. Rublev, on the other hand, has put in some good performances this season and would feel he has a great chance of beating Djokovic for the first time.

Serbia Open 2022 final: TV schedule and live streaming details

The Serbia Open 2022 final between Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev will be the only match on Sunday. It will start at 2 pm local time.

Here are the broadcast timings of the final for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India:

USA: 8 am ET, April 24, 2022

UK: 12 pm GMT, April 24, 2022

CANADA: 8 am ET, April 24, 2022

INDIA: 5:30 pm IST, April 24, 2022

Serbia Open 2022 final: Where to watch

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast all the matches.

Canada: Fans in Canada can watch the matches on TSN.

UK: Viewers in the UK can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

