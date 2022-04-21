Serbia Open 2022 scores, winners and recap: Novak Djokovic shakes off poor start against Miomir Kecmanovic to advance to SF

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic made a slow start for the second match in a row, but once again eked out a three-set win to advance to the semifinals of the Serbia Open on Thursday. The 34-year-old trailed by a set and a break before producing a spirited fightback to dispose of fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic.

Just a day prior, the World No. 1 surrendered the opener to fellow Serb Laslo Djere before prevailing 2-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4).

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic score

Djokovic bounced back from the loss of the first set to eke out a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win against Miomir Kecmanovic.

#SerbiaOpen That's why he's World No. 1For the second day in succession, @DjokerNole fights back from a set and a break down to secure a comeback win! That's why he's World No. 1 ☝️For the second day in succession, @DjokerNole fights back from a set and a break down to secure a comeback win!#SerbiaOpen https://t.co/Jukgx9ZNEW

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic winner

With his victory against Kecmanovic, Djokovic improved his record against fellow Serbians to 27-4. His win-loss record for the season stands at 4-2.

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic recap

For the second straight match, Djokovic found himself struggling early as he dropped the first set against Kecmanovic 6-4. The Serb was unable to find his rhythm early on and made far too many unforced errors.

After trading breaks early in the second set, the World No. 1 made his move in the eighth game. Djokovic lured the 22-year-old Kecmanovic to the net with a delicate drop shot before firing a forehand winner to earn break point. Kecmanovic handed Djokovic the break after pushing a forehand down-the-line wide.

Djokovic then held serve comfortably to level the match.

Djokovic and Kecmanovic traded service holds for the first six games of the third set, before the two-time Serbia Open champion broke to love to take a 4-3 lead.

Kecmanovic was broken once again when he served to stay in the match, hitting two double faults in succession. Djokovic converted his first match point with a backhand winner, celebrating by raising both fists and letting out a prolonged roar.

The World No. 1 will face either Karen Khachanov or Thiago Monteiro in the semifinals.

Edited by Arvind Sriram