Serbia Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

After his unexpected early exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will set his sights on conquering his home tournament, the Serbia Open. The ATP 250 event is scheduled to be held in Belgrade from April 18-24.

This will be the sixth edition of the tournament, which started in 2009. Following the 2012 edition, it was discontinued for nine years before making a return in 2021.

The 20-time Major champion remains the most successful player in the five editions held so far, having lifted the trophy in 2009 and 2011. Djokovic's quest for a third Serbia Open title was cut short last year by Aslan Karatsev in a thrilling three-set semifinal.

Due to his unvaccinated status, the 34-year-old has had limited tournament play this year. His first tournament of the season, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, ended in the quarterfinals. Djokovic next played the Monte-Carlo Masters this week, where he inexplicably fell in the second round.

The top seed will thus set foot at Belgrade's Novak Tennis Center with plenty of motivation to bounce back and claim his first title of the season.

andreyrublevnews @aarublevnews Andrey did a short press conference for Serbia Open on Instagram this afternoon Andrey did a short press conference for Serbia Open on Instagram this afternoon https://t.co/nagyzhUXKt

But he will face tough competition from a number of contenders. World No. 8 Andrey Rublev, who has already won a couple of titles this season, is seeded second.

The rest of the top eight seeds are Karen Khachanov, Aslan Karatsev, Cristian Garin, Fabio Fognini, Miomir Kecmanovic and Filip Krajinovic.

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem also lies in Djokovic's path to glory. The Austrian will be playing his first tour-level event since sustaining a wrist injury at the Mallorca Open in June last year.

Recently-crowned Marrakech champion David Goffin is another name who could shake up the draw.

On that note, let's take a look at all the important information broadcast information you need to know ahead of the Serbia Open:

Serbia Open channel list

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

Denmark - TV2.

Sky Deutschland - Germany.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Live streaming will be available on Tennis TV, ATP tour, WTA tour and Tennis Channel Plus apps.

