Renowned Serbian basketball player Danilo Andusic recently chastised the US Open for depriving Novak Djokovic of matches after the tournament praised his win record following his successful title run in Cincinnati.

The Serbian ace defeated the 2023 Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz to win the Western and Southern Open title. He saved a championship point and claimed a 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) victory in what was a thrilling contest.

Notably, he won his 39th ATP Masters 1000 title, extending his record. The match lasted three hours and 49 minutes, making it the ATP Tour's longest best-of-three final.

With this victory, the 36-year-old has become the tournament's oldest champion, breaking the 35-year-old Ken Rosewall's record. This was also the 23-time Grand Slam champion's 1,069th ATP Tour victory. He surpassed both Ivan Lendl and Rafael Nadal (1,068 each). He is only behind Jimmy Connors (1,274) and Roger Federer (1,251) in this category.

Following this, the US Open Twitter account decided to honor Novak Djokovic's achievement and wrote:

"No one currently playing has won more than Novak Djokovic."

In light of this, popular Serbian basketball player Danilo Andusic blasted the tournament for depriving his compatriot of more match wins, referring to the time in 2022 when he was denied participation in the Major due to his unvaccinated status.

"He would win even more if you didn’t cheat," Andusic wrote.

"It's a crazy match that we've been through, roller coaster of a match" - Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic pictured with their Cincinnati trophies.

Novak Djokovic said that the match was crazy and that he hadn't played many matches like it in his career. He also compared the match to his match against Rafael Nadal in the 2012 Australian Open finals.

"It's a crazy match that we've been through today. Roller coaster of a match, to be honest. I don't think I've played too many matches like this in my life," he said in a press conference.

"Maybe I can compare it to Nadal finals in Australian Open 2012 that went the distance. Obviously three sets today, but almost four hours," he added further.

The Belgrade native is on the verge of retaking the World No. 1 spot from Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open. He only needs to win one match at Flushing Meadows to secure his position as the new No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, regardless of how the Spaniard performs.

He will also be aiming for his 24th Grand Slam singles title at this year's final Major. If he succeeds, he will not only become the first man to win that many Grand Slam titles, but he will also equal Margaret Court's all-time record (24).

