Novak Djokovic's coach, Goran Ivanisevic, denying the claims that the Serb wasn't fully fit before his Australian Open semifinal clash against Jannik Sinner has sparked a discussion among tennis fans.

Sinner claimed a commanding 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory over Djokovic in the semifinals of the Australian Open. In doing so, he ended the Serb's bid for a successful title defense and handed him his first semifinal defeat in Melbourne.

Given the nature of the 24-time Grand Slam champion's defeat, speculation arose regarding his health, fueled by reports that he was 'sick' before the clash due to a severe flu.

However, Ivanisevic recently dispelled these claims, disclosing that Djokovic was indeed 'healthy' in his match against Sinner and emphasizing that he was susceptible to defeat like any other player.

"No, nothing bothered him, he was healthy, but it just didn't work out... It can happen to him too, he is flesh and blood. On the other hand, if he should have lost to someone, then I'm glad it was Sinner," Ivanisevic said (via Sportklub).

With a Serbian journalist being the source for the initial reports of the World No. 1 being ill, one fan accused the Serbian media of "lying" constantly, alleging similar incidents with Rafael Nadal in the past.

"S3rbian press lying and brainwashing s3rbian fans as always. Lied about Rafa many many times and now lied also about Djokovic," the fan posted.

"Crocs and "sources" from serbia are in shambles," another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, one fan asserted that the 10-time Australian Open champion's supporters no longer had any excuses to justify his loss.

"There you go Nolefam. Straight from the horse’s mouth! No more excuses," the fan commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"The whole Australian Open was somehow not right for Novak Djokovic" - Goran Ivanisevic

In the same interview, Novak Djokovic's coach, Goran Ivanisevic, stated that the defeat itself was less disappointing than the manner in which the Serb lost to Jannik Sinner.

"Sooner or later he had to lose, we were all aware of that. It's just a shame that it happened this way, but against Sinner if you're not 100%, you have nothing to ask for and even when you're at 100%, you can still lose. " he said.

Ivanisevic also asserted that things seemed amiss for Djokovic at the Australian Open right from the first round. Regardless, the Croatian emphasized the need to move on from the defeat, as it wasn't that "tragic."

"However, the whole Australian Open was somehow not right for Novak, from the first round onwards. Well, let's move on, it's nothing that tragic," he added.

Following his Australian Open defeat, Djokovic will be back in action at the Indian Wells Masters, which is scheduled to commence on March 6.

