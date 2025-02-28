Serena William's ex-coach Rennae Stubbs issues firm response about Jannik Sinner's off-court presence during ban

Former Major champion Rennae Stubbs recently defended Jannik Sinner as the Italian was targeted by a fan online due to his recent doping ban. Stubbs, who is a former World No. 1 in doubles, highlighted the distinction between the Italian player's situation and other doping suspensions.

Sinner's doping controversy has been a topic of discussion ever since the case first came to light ahead of the 2024 US Open. The current World No. 1 was reported to have failed two drug tests back in March 2024. However, investigations from ITIA gave the Italian the clean chit, as his team's negligence led to his exposure to the drug Clostebol.

The matter lingered on, as WADA decided to challenge the ITIA's decisions and take the case to CAS. The premier Anti-Doping agency was expected to push for a substantial ban, potentially 1-2 years, for the Italian in a hearing scheduled for April 16. However, in a surprising turn of events, all parties entered into a settlement that saw the World No. 1 being banned from the sport for three months in February.

Since the decision was announced, mixed reactions have flooded social media platforms. Some have extended their support for Sinner, whereas others have accused WADA of mishandling the case.

Recently, Sinner was spotted at a Gucci event along with prominent personalities like Anna Wintour. Pointing that out, one fan compared the cases of Simona Halep and Maria Sharapova with that of Sinner, questioning the Italian's activities being covered while he is on a ban.

"It’s fair to ask.. were Halep, Sharapova, or anyone else who ever served out a doping-related ban ever promoted by some of the biggest tennis accounts during said ban? (via X, formerly Twitter)

Serena Williams's former coach, Rennae Stubbs, hit back, claiming that Sinner's situation was different. The World No.1 was exonerated from the doping allegations, and his current ban was due to his team's actions.

"Because “he” was cleared of any wrongdoing doing. “He” is serving a ban based on his team’s incompetence in the eyes of WADA. The afore mentioned players had different suspensions." Stubbs said (Via X)

Both Maria Sharapova and Simona Halep were found to bear responsibility for their respective doping violations. While the Russian received a 15-month ban from CAS, the Romanian appealed her ban down from four years to nine months.

"Glad it wasn't more than three months"- Rennae Stubbs on Jannik Sinner's doping ban

Before the settlement between Jannik Sinner and WADA was reached, Rennae Stubbs had a strong stance in favor of Sinner. The Australian tennis star was critical about the anti-doping agency's role and was skeptical about the hearing which the organization called for, months after the ITIA's ruling.

After the WADA settlement, Stubbs expressed her relief at the ban's duration and made a scathing remark about the anti-doping agency.

"Will talk the Sinner stuff on my next pod. I have stated before on the pod that this was likely going to happen. Glad it wasn’t more than 3 months but ooofff what a freakin joke Wada is…. Will explain in a couple of days,” Former World No.1 in doubles wrote.

The World No. 1 is expected to return to on-court action at his home event at the Italian Open in May.

