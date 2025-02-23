Serena Williams' $150,000,000-worth husband Alexis Ohanian offers lucrative deal to junior golfer for LAGC in TGL

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently made an offer to a junior golfer, inviting him to join his team, the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC). The LAGC is a part of Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL).

TGL is golf league founded by legendary golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in partnership with the PGA Tour. LAGC was the inaugural team to join the league and boasts PGA Tour athletes such as Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose, and Tommy Fleetwood.

Earlier this month, the club signed Tony Finau for a one-match contract to fill in for Rose and Fleetwood, who had prior commitments.

Recently, golf coach Jonathan Shuskey took to social media to share a photo of junior golfer Carter, praising his dedication . Shuskey noted that Carter was the only one to arrive early for practice in cold weather and he revealed that despite having his appendix removed earlier in the month, the little boy refused to miss out on playing the sport.

“This is Carter. Carter was our only junior golfer to show up for today’s Saturday morning clinic at 9am. It was roughly 32 degrees. Carter also had his appendix removed earlier in the week, but didn’t want to miss junior golf. THIS is why we do what we do . Carter, you are our hero . Thanks for coming out and spending Saturday morning with us ! #juniorgolf #growthegame,” Shuskey posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Moved by Carter's story and commitment, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, who has a net worth of $150 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth) expressed his admiration for the young golfer's "energy" and stated his desire to have Carter join LAGC in the future.

“Does he have a TGL team yet? Can it be LA GC? I wanna send him some merch ! Love this energy,” Serena Williams' husband replied.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and Venus Williams are the co-owners of LAGC.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on owning LAGC: “Los Angeles is the perfect home for our TGL team, this city embodies sports”

Alexis Ohanian speaking at an event [Image Source: Getty Images]

In 2023, while speaking about owning the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, shared that he and Williams decided to purchase the club after noticing their older daughter, Olympia's passion for the sport.

Ohanian disclosed that he, Williams, Olympia, and their youngest daughter, Adira, are all owners of the golf club. He stated that the LAGC will be a valuable addition to the "legacy" he is building for his family.

“To wit, my wife Serena [Williams] and I have enjoyed as Olympia’s taken a liking to golf, so I’m proud to announce that they’re both owners in this club as well — as is the little one! This is another piece of the legacy I’m building for my family and I hope this team can become a part of many families’ lives, too,” Ohanian said [via TGLGolf.com]

Alexis Ohanian also shared why he decided to acquire the Los Angeles Golf Club, citing the city's unique ability to embody the intersection of "sports," "technology," and "entertainment."

“Los Angeles is the perfect home for our TGL team . This city embodies the intersection of sports, technology, and entertainment, making it an ideal backdrop for the innovation and excitement we aim to bring to the world of golf and its fans,” he added.

In addition to the LAGC, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, along with Olympia, are also co-owners of Angel City F.C., a Los Angeles-based football club that competes in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

