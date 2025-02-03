Serena Williams' $150-million worth husband Alexis Ohanian drops 4-word reaction referencing Kendrick Lamar after rapper wins big at Grammys 2025

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to Kendrick Lamar's wins at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The $150 million tech entrepreneur (according to Celebrity Net Worth), didn’t explicitly mention Lamar's name. Instead, he quoted a line from the rapper's song to praise the achievement.

The 67th Grammy Awards were held on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Lamar made history once with his controversial record "Not Like Us," becoming the most-awarded rap song in Grammy history.

At this year’s ceremony, "Not Like Us" received five nominations and won in every category, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video.

With this achievement, "Not Like Us" joins Childish Gambino’s "This Is America" as one of the few rap songs to win the Song of the Year award.

However, of all Kendrick Lamar's songs released in 2024, it wasn’t "Not Like Us" that impressed Serena Williams' husband the most. It was “Man at the Garden,” a track from his sixth studio album GNX, released in November 2024. In the track, Lamar raps about his journey, legacy and struggles with success. He declared, “I deserve it all,” as he reflected on his hard-earned achievements while balancing material success, spiritual fulfillment, and his roles as a leader and father.

After announcing the award winners, Alexis Ohanian took to X to share his reaction to Lamar’s achievement, writing:

“He deserves it all.”

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revealed that Kendrick Lamar was his “Top Artist of The Year 2024”

Over the years, Alexis Ohanian has consistently expressed his love for Kendrick Lamar's music. In December 2024, Ohanian shared his Airbuds yearly recap on his Instagram story, revealing that Lamar was his top artist for the year. He played Lamar's songs 1,555 times.

A major highlight in the music industry in 2024 was the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The Reddit co-founder has publicly supported Lamar in his feud with Drake, which has personal undertones due to Drake's past relationship with Serena Williams and lyrical references to Ohanian.

In 2022, Drake called Ohanian a "groupie" in his track "Middle of the Ocean," to which Ohanian responded humorously on Twitter, embracing the label. As tensions grew between Drake and Lamar, Ohanian seemed to side with Lamar, sharing several cryptic tweets, taking digs at the Canadian rapper.

