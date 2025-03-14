Serena Williams' $150 million-worth husband responds to question about his 'giant' physical appearance

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian has joked about an image that has appeared online making him appear giant-sized. Ohanian was pictured at a private dinner hosted by his venture capital firm Seven Seven Six. Ohanian, who is worth $150 million (according to celebritynetworth.com), was in discussion with the founders of Stoke Space, about their world’s first medium-lift 100% reusable rocket.

Ad

Alexis Ohanian founded Reddit in 2005, alongside Steve Huffman. They sold the company a year later, but Ohanian returned between 2015 and 2018, before leaving to set up 776. He married Serena Williams in November 2017, and the couple have two daughters, Olympia, 7, and Adira River, 1. Williams and Ohanian are serial entrepreneurs and are involved in several business ventures.

Ohanian took to his X (former Twitter) account to share the picture of him alongside four Stoke Space representatives. In the image, he appears significantly taller than the others.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Immediately, an X user posed Ohanian a question:

"Why you a giant?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

To which, the entrepreneur offered a tongue-in-cheek reply, commenting:

"Dunno what they put in the milk back then"

Expand Tweet

Ad

To put Ohanian's height in context, he's 1.96m tall while his wife Serena is 1.75m, and her sister Venus is 1.85m. The tallest players ever to be ranked by the ATP are Reilly Opelka and Ivo Karlovic, who both measured 2.11m. John Isner, arguably the US's best known tall player, was 2.1m tall.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams are fast becoming giants of industry

Sportico's Invest in Sports New York - Source: Getty

Ohanian may not be a real-life giant, but he and Serena Williams are certainly giants in the business world. Aside from 776, Ohanian is a serial investor in many sectors, but given his wife's status as a legendary tennis icon, sports are a major preoccupation for him. Specifically, the Armenian, who was once touted by Forbes, as the "Mayor of the Internet, invests in women's sports.

Ad

Ohanian and Williams are major stakeholders in Angel City FC who play in the National Women's Soccer League. Last year, Seven Seven Six inaugurated the 776 Invitational event offering record-breaking purses to female track stars. Despite advice to the contrary, Ohanian remained true to his business instincts, and ploughed a giant $100 million into women's sport.

At this year's Forbes 30/50 Summit, Ohanian explained how he had generated giant-sized returns in a sector few thought was investible: He said:

Ad

"Everyone, from random people on the internet, to other investors, who I respected, they all told me I was going to lose all my money, and it would never work. I'm very happy to prove them wrong. Angel City is now the most valuable team in the world at $300m."

Ohanian and Williams continue to invest in their sport and their community. While the Reddit founder might not be a physical giant, he's building a giant business empire for the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas