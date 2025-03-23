Serena Williams' $150M husband Alexis Ohanian drops impressed 4-word reaction to new video game suggestion involving TGL

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, made his feelings known about a vintage video game idea featuring TGL by a follower. The co-founder of Reddit often talks about old video games and showcases his collection.

Ohanian recently shared a picture of playing a Chromatic first edition video game on X and opened up about his feelings about it, stating that he wanted to make one of his own.

"Legit loving this game - now I want to make one of my own."

Following this tweet, one of his followers suggested an idea of creating a new video game related to TGL. They wrote:

"TGL bundle would be dope, just sayin."

Replying to this, Ohanian dropped a 4-word reaction to his follower's tweet, writing:

"What a good idea...."

A few months ahead of this, Serena Williams' husband opened up about his love for gaming as he reshared a post by Video Game History that showcased four gaming consoles, including Sega's Dreamcast, Sony's PS2, Nintendo's GameCube, and Microsoft's Xbox, with the caption that read:

"You can only choose one."

Replying to this, Ohanian wrote:

"When it comes to the controller, there's only one right answer here."

Following this, a user commented on their favorite controller, as they wrote:

"PS2 is a work of art."

Ohanian echoed the user's comment, writing:

"It really was."

Ohanian has also helped fund and support a number of projects related to women's sports over the years.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opened up about underinvestment in women's sports

In a conversation with Forbes, Alexis Ohanian made his feelings known about the underinvestment in women's sports. He stated that ignoring women's sports is not just considered to be "sexism and racism"; it is also stated to be bad business. Talking about the women athletes not having the privilege of being mediocre, he said:

"If you spend any time with these professional athletes, what you know is that they don't have the privilege of being mediocre. The great irony, as we look back on the legacy of underinvestment in women's sports, is it won't just be sexism and racism, because that was there too. It'll also be just gross business negligence. And the women who played these sports for decades didn't have that privilege," Serena Williams' husband said.

He further added:

"You're playing a zero-sum game in sports. Box score shows up at the end of every match. And if you don't do a good job, you gotta find something else to do. And again, the sad part is, we'll be able to look at the receipts, but you had predominantly men in positions of power in these leagues, across these things, who could get away with being mediocre for decades. And the ones who actually suffered were the athletes," he added.

Serena Williams' husband has been a constant supporter of women's sports. He became a lead investor of Angel City FC in 2020, helping the NWSL team become the most valuable in women's sports.

