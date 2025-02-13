Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian beams with pride over women's sports despite 2024 earning disparity with men's

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was proud of the strides women's sports made in 2024 despite the existence of a huge disparity in the earnings between male and female athletes. However, the American suggested things were only beginning and would improve in the future.

Ohanian is a huge advocate of women's sports and often takes steps to promote it. The Reddit co-founder, alongside his wife, became a key investor in the NWSL club (National Women's Soccer League), Angel City FC. He also gave away the biggest donation in the UVA women's basketball team's history last year.

However, the 41-year-old made major strides in giving a huge platform to female athletes when he orchestrated the inaugural edition of Athlos NYC, a track-and-field event exclusively for women, which turned out to be a huge success. The winner of each event was awarded a whopping $60,000 alongside an elegant Tiffany & Co. crown made of pure silver.

Despite this, female athletes saw themselves significantly lagging behind the men in their earnings in 2024. Sharing it on X (formerly Twitter), Serena Williams' $150 million-worth husband Alexis Ohanian (via Celebrity Net Worth), beamed with pride after looking back at how far the women had come and was only motivated to take them further.

"Work to do! I'm not mad—because I know how much worse this looked just 4 years ago—just motivated. I know our investments are working because of the momentum: look at how much track prize money has gone up since we announced @athlos less than a year ago. Job's not finished," he wrote.

He then confidently looked to the future in another tweet, attaching it with an image of Faith Kipyegon, who won the 1500m event.

"Check back in on that chart in 10 years."

Ohanian had recently spoken about how far women's sports had come.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian: "Five years ago, I was rage-tweeting about how undervalued the women’s sports industry is"

Following his massive donation to the Virginia Cavaliers, the UVA women's basketball team, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, attended their match against the Duke Blue Devils on January 12. He documented his experience on X and fondly looked back on how women's sports had massively evolved in the last five years.

"Women's sports is just great. Period. Five years ago, I was rage-tweeting about how undervalued the women’s sports industry is. And started investing millions to back that up: @weareangelcity @offseasonfc @athlos," Serena Williams' husband wrote.

Alexis Ohanian had also once shut down a skeptical troll who scoffed at the possibility of a billion-dollar women's sports franchise.

