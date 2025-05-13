Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian drops 2-word reaction to Aggie Beever-Jones celebrating Chelsea's Barclays WSL campaign

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian (who is worth $150m according to celebritynetworth.com), has celebrated Chelsea FCW's capture of the Barclays Women’s Super League title. The London soccer club won the championship for the sixth time in its history. The team's blue colors were projected onto Nelson's Column in London's Trafalgar Square, and the Chelsea fountains were turned blue.

Ad

The event took place after Chelsea defeated Liverpool at their home ground of Stamford Bridge on May 10. The win signalled the end of a year in which manager Sonia Bompastor’s team went unbeaten throughout the entire season. Chelsea's main goalscorer, Aggie Beever-Jones, was also on hand to witness the celebrations.

Alexis Ohanian is a well-known supporter of women's sports in the US. He's also part-owner, along with wife Serena Williams, of Angel City FC, who play in the National Women's Soccer League. Ohanian shared his congratulations on his Instagram Stories, adding his comment to the headline "Aggie Turns London Blue". Ohanian wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Congrats ladies, @chelseafcw"

Alexis Ohanian IG Story | Source: Alexis Ohanian Instagram/@alexisohanian

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams invest in several sporting ventures. At the top of their agenda, however, is women's sport. They have supported women's college basketball, track and field, and soccer.

Ad

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have risked their own money to invest in women's soccer in the US

Business of Women Sports Summit - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian has revealed that he has invested over $100 million of his own money into women's sports, including his stake in Angel FC. He did so despite advice from friends and colleagues, who suggested that female sport was uninvestable. Ohanian, ever the entrepreneur, set out to prove those people wrong.

Ad

When Ohanian was interviewed by Forbes.com when he first took on the Angel FC challenge, he told them:

“Women’s soccer, in particular, I believed was tremendously under-resourced, under-marketed, undervalued, underappreciated, under-supported, the list goes on. I saw it first and foremost as a tremendous business opportunity. My north star here is quite simply that this is something that was so obviously good of an investment and I feel great all this other stuff has come from it.”

Ad

This year, Alexis Ohanian was invited to the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi to talk about how his investment had turned out. Ohanian reported that the Angel FC franchise's value had risen significantly despite the naysayers, per Sportico.com:

"Everyone, from random people on the internet, to other investors, who I respected, they all told me I was going to lose all my money, and it would never work. I'm very happy to prove them wrong. Angel City is now the most valuable team in the world at $300m."

Alexis Ohanian is a serial investor and entrepreneur, operating through Seven Seven Six, the venture capital firm he founded. Ohanian's post suggests he has eyes on women's football in Europe, which might be a new area for him and Serena Williams to explore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas