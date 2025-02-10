Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian rallies in support of women's sports after Angel Reese-led McDonald's Super Bowl ad goes viral

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently made a heartfelt plea to his social media followers after an iconic WNBA commercial featuring several legends was aired during the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday (February 9).

Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit in 2005, has been a staunch supporter of women's sports. Four years ago, the 41-year-old, along with his wife, Serena Williams, and their elder daughter, Olympia, became a key investor in Angel City F.C., a team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). By his own admission, Angel City is currently "the most valuable women's sports team in the world" with a valuation of over $300 million.

That said, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's passion for women's sports is not limited to football. Earlier on Sunday, the 2025 Super Bowl half-time show featured an ad film by McDonald's that eulogized the greats of women's basketball like Lisa Leslie, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.

The fast food franchise subsequently posted its commercial on social media, where it had a positive reception. The 150 million-worth businessman (per Celebrity Net Worth) reiterated that female athletes deserved more recognition and visibility as he reposted the ad on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"#InvestInWomensSports."

The McDonald's commercial film has amassed some huge numbers since being uploaded on Instagram. Their post has received over 35,000 likes and around 1,000 comments in a relatively short period of time.

"The b*****it women athletes have to deal with" - When Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian came out in Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso's defense

Serena Williams' husband and businessman Alexis Ohanian at a public event (Source: Getty)

In August 2023, Alexis Ohanian took shots at the then-Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales. Following Spain's maiden FIFA Women's World Cup triumph, Rubiales kissed F.C. Barcelona star Jenni Hermoso without her consent during the trophy ceremony.

The incident caught Ohanian's eye soon after as he took to X to denounce the poor treatment meted out to female athletes globally. The American wrote:

"The b*****it women athletes have to deal with.... Smh."

The businessman has also encouraged more fans to invest in women's sports in the past. During a public appearance in July 2023, the 41-year-old spoke at length about why women's sports is a great financial opportunity for companies. He said:

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again – the legacy of the underinvestment of women's sports isn't just blatant sexism (which it is), it's also a lesson in gross business incompetence."

Apart from his business ventures, Alexis Ohanian has been married to Serena Williams for seven years now. They have two children – seven-year-old Olympia and her younger sister Adira River – and live in their family home in Florida.

