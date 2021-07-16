Serena Williams' agent provides an update on the American's physical condition & potential comeback

Serena Williams' agent Jill Smoller has provided a brief but positive update on her client's fitness. According to Smoller, Williams is undergoing rehabilitation and hopes to be back in time for the US Open.

Serena Williams suffered an injury to her right leg after slipping on court during her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon. The 23-time Major champion received treatment but was unable to continue and conceded the match to the Belarusian.

The American legend did not reveal the extent of her injury at the time, and neither did her coach Patrick Mouratoglou. However, Mouratoglou did reveal that his charge was able to walk, indicating that the injury was not as serious as initially feared.

Now, Williams' agent Jill Smoller, in a recent conversation with TMZ Sports, declared that the 39-year-old is "doing great."

"She's doing great," Smoller said when asked how Serena Williams is feeling.

Smoller was then asked to provide an update regarding Serena's return to the tour. Smoller said the 39-year-old was currently undergoing rehabilitation, but sounded confident that the World No. 16 will be fit in time for the US Open.

"Hopefully at the US Open (on when we can expect to see Serena Williams in action again)," Smoller said. "She's just doing rehab."

Lastly, when TMZ asked Williams' agent if her client would soon be seen on tour, Smoller responded with an emphatic "hopefully."

Serena Williams has not won the US Open since 2014

Serena Williams at the 2020 US Open

Serena Williams has a stellar record at Flushing Meadows, despite last winning the title in 2014.

Since her maiden US Open title in 1999, the American has added five more crowns in New York to take her overall tally to six, one short of her haul in Melbourne and London.

Since winning the title for the third time in 2008, the American has never lost before the semifinals in New York. During this period, she has managed three runner-up finishes (2011, 2018, and 2019), four semifinal finishes (2009, 2015, 2016, and 2020) and three title-winning campaigns (2012, 2013, and 2014),

While Williams has won more titles during this period at the Australian Open (4) and Wimbledon (5), she has also suffered quite a few early exits. The 39-year-old's record at Roland Garros also pales in comparison to her US Open runs. She has won two titles in Paris since 2008, but has also crashed out seven times before the quarterfinals.

