Serena Williams is impressed with the progress of tennis in Ghana, and especially with the 2023 National Junior Tournament.

The ongoing National Junior Tournament is a high-profile tennis event taking place in Accra, Ghana. It commenced on March 31 and will continue until May 1.

On Saturday, April 8, Williams took to Instagram to share some pictures from the tournament. The stunning shots were captured by Beniigh, a talented Ghanaian sports photographer.

"This is amazing to see," Williams captioned her Instagram story.

"I also wanted to walk away when I'm healthy" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams recently disclosed her reasons for retiring from tennis despite being in good health.

Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest female athletes of all time. She won a staggering 23 Grand Slam singles titles, as well as 14 in doubles and two in mixed doubles. She also won an Olympic singles gold medal in 2012, in addition to multiple doubles golds.

Williams bid farewell to the sport at the 2022 US Open after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

In a recent interview with E!, the American tennis legend claimed that while she is still capable of playing tennis at a high level, she wanted to leave the sport while she was healthy in order to "have a quality life."

"Actually, I did play the other day, and it's just like, 'There's no way I shouldn't be playing professional tennis. Like, there's literally no excuse. But I mean, I guess there is an excuse, right? It's hard because when I'm playing, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pretty good at this. I can continue to do this,' which not a lot of people can say. I also wanted to walk away when I'm healthy and have a quality of life," Williams said.

