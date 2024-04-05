Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was hailed by fans as he showed off the legendary tennis player's trophies in the couple's trophy room.

Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time and is considered an icon all around the world. The American has one of the most decorated resumes in tennis which includes 23 singles Majors, 319 weeks as the World No. 1, a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles, alongside many other achievements.

In a recent post on Instagram, Ohanian gave a trip to the couple's 'family trophy room' where they kept awards and trophies won by them. The Reddit co-founder was seen enthusiastically talking about Williams' achievements and also showed off some cards in the video

"So these are not all of Serena's Grand Slam trophies, obviously. She doesn't even keep track of them all. It's one of the things I've tried to change frankly since we started dating and got married. She's never really cared."

Ohanian also showed off his sporting awards from his younger days besides the 42-year-old's titles.

"I take this very seriously, obviously, here's a US Open trophy, one of many singles titles, and then because this is a family trophy room, I have some of my trophies. Basketball achievement award… this is second place for design pinewood derby and then finally, this is my Grand Slam trophy. This was the Velociraptors, undefeated soccer season, spring ’94 and I was goalie, little defense but mostly starting goalie for that club, very proud."

Fans were delighted to see Ohanian's excitement while speaking about his wife and took to the comments section to appreciate the 40-year-old. One of the fans said that Serena's biggest trophy was in the room but not in any case, implying to Ohanian.

"Serena’s biggest trophy is in the room but not in the case"

Another fan loved that Ohanian was Serena Williams' biggest supporter.

"Awesome! I love how you are your wife’s biggest supporter"

A fan also asked Ohanian where his #1 fan trophy was for being Williams' biggest fan.

"Where is your #1 fan trophy? I love how you are her biggest stan."

Here are some other comments on the post.

Williams hung up her racquet after the 2022 US Open with 73 singles and 23 doubles titles to show for her remarkable career.

How Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian began dating

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met each other by chance in a hotel in Rome in 2015 when the Reddit co-founder sat next to Williams' table

"This guy comes and he just plops down at the table next to us and I’m like, ‘Huh! All these tables and he’s sitting here?'” the former World No.1 said to Vanity Fair in 2017 (via US Magazine).

The two hit it off after Williams invited her now husband to join her friends for breakfast, which was followed by an invitation to watch her play at the Italian Open. Just over a year later, Ohanian went down on one knee to ask the American to marry him in December 2016.

“I came home a little late. Someone had a bag packed for me and a carriage awaited. Destination: Rome, to escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided, and now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. This time he made it not by chance, but by choice. Down on one knee, he said 4 words and I said yes,” Serena Williams penned on Reddit around seven years ago.

The couple got married in November 2017 and have two children together — Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Adira River.

