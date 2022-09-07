Serena Williams breaks 10-year record held by Roger Federer and Andy Murray at her US Open farewell

Serena Williams garnered the numbers in her tennis farewell and deservedly so.

Playing the final match of her illustrious career at the US Open, Williams drew a massive crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium and off it as well. The 23-time Grand Slam winner had millions of fans glued to their television screens.

An average of 4.6 million viewers tuned in to ESPN's telecast of Williams' third-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic, making it the most-watched tennis telecast in the sports network's 43-year history.

Viewership peaked at 6.9 million, according to the ESPN Press Room website.

New York Times journalist Christopher Clarey called it "The Serena Effect" in a tweet.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



Her "farewell" match was the most viewed tennis telecast on record in ESPN's 43-year history



The average viewership of 4.6 million eclipsed the previous record of 3.9 million set by Roger Federer and Andy Murray in the 2012 Wimbledon final.

The first five days of the US Open attracted an average of 1.1 million viewers, also setting a record for the most viewed first five days of the tournament on ESPN networks. This was 101 percent higher from last year, according to the same article on ESPN Press Room.

The five-day span included Serena Williams' first-to-third-round matches and her doubles reunion with big sister Venus, all setting their own respective records on the sports network.

On the opening day of the US Open, where Williams played her first match against Danka Kovinic and subsequently received a tribute, ESPN garnered the largest viewership numbers for an opening day at the New York Major with an average of 843,000 viewers.

Serena Williams is joined by her family on court as the US Open honors her with a tribute after her first-round match

The evening doubleheader, with Williams and Kovinic featuring in the first match, became the most-watched opening-day prime-time US Open telecast ever with an average of seven million viewers. Williams and Kovinic's match, specifically, attracted an average of 2.7 million viewers.

On Day 3 and in another night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Serena Williams won against Anett Kontaveit in the second round, attracting an average of 3.6 million viewers. The numbers peaked at five million. The entire prime-time telecast became the 10th-most-watched US Open telecast ever as it averaged 2.3 million viewers, up by 289 percent from last year.

The day’s entire 12.5-hour coverage garnered an average of 1.4 million viewers, the largest of any ESPN telecast in the first three rounds of the US Open.

Serena Williams gets a hug from big sister Venus after the pair lost against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in the first round of doubles action in the US Open.

On Day 4, ESPN2’s prime-time coverage of the Williams sisters’ doubles reunion garnered 2.2 million viewers on average, becoming the third-most-viewed third-round telecast of all time on ESPN networks.

Serena Williams spends 1st retirement weekend cozy in bed

Serena Williams bids goodbye to the US Open crowd

Serena Williams left many heartbroken after revealing her decision to "evolve away from tennis" early last month.

While fans still haven't gotten over her final match – and celebratory twirl – after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, Williams seems to be at peace, as evidenced by her latest Instagram post.

Wrapped in a blanket designed with a huge image of Disney cartoon character Moana, Williams could be seen snuggling in bed.

"How was your weekend? This was mine," she captioned the post.

