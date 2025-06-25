Serena Williams & Caroline Wozniacki exchange loving messages as Dane flaunts baby bump in summer photodump

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki exchanged sweet messages as the Danish tennis star shared a 'summer' photodump online. Wozniacki, a mother of two, is expecting a third child with her husband, David Lee.

Wozniacki shared a carousel of images on Instagram about how her summer with family was spent. The images featured her four-year-old daughter, Olivia; two-year-old son, James; and former NBA star husband, Lee. The 34-year-old Dane also showed off her baby bump in a black dress.

Trending

Commenting on the post, American tennis icon and Wozniacki's close friend, Williams, wrote:

"Love you"

In response, Wozniacki added:

"Love you"

Serena Williams' comment on Caroline Wozniacki's post | Instagram

Wozniacki, a former World No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion, was one of the top players of her era. She married NBA star David Lee in 2019 and retired after the 2020 Australian Open.

Wozniacki welcomed her first child in 2021 and her second in 2022. She made a surprise comeback during the 2023 North American hard-court swing and competed at the US Open in both 2023 and 2024.

In recent months her absence from the tour sparked speculation. However, she confirmed her third pregnancy, putting the mystery to rest.

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have shared a heartwarming bond for years

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic - Source: Getty

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki share a warm friendship. Both former world No. 1s have supported each other through personal and professional milestones. Williams attended Wozniacki’s 2019 wedding to David Lee, while Wozniacki was a bridesmaid at the American's 2017 marriage to Alexis Ohanian.

Their camaraderie even extended on court at the 2020 ASB Classic in Auckland, when they teamed up for doubles. They even defeated the top seeds at the event before falling to Taylor Townsend and Asia Muhammad in the final.

Williams retired in 2022, and Wozniacki made a return to competitive tennis during the 2023 hard-court season. At the 2024 US Open, Wozniacki joked on court that she was "pretty mad" Williams didn’t attend her match even though she was in the premises.

Later, she praised Serena’s enduring spirit, saying (via Tennis.com):

"I feel like she's always been that upbeat and happy person... Obviously, we're all in the zone when we're about to compete, and so that's different when you don't play anymore. But at the end of the day, I think she's always been, you know, a happy and outgoing person."

Their bond has remained strong through the years, from supporting each other in comebacks and milestones to showing love on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas