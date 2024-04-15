Serena Williams' childhood coach chooses American as ultimate GOAT over Steffi Graf and Margaret Court

Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, has once again taken the American's side in the GOAT debate over Steffi Graf and Margaret Court.

Rick Macci was Serena Williams' and her sister Venus Williams' coach in the early stages of their careers. Serena Williams and her family relocated from Compton to West Palm Beach, Florida when she was nine so that she and her elder sister Venus could attend Rick Macci's tennis academy.

On Sunday, the 69-year-old posted on X (formerly Twitter) arguing that many may feel the greatest of all time on the WTA tour is Steffi Graf or Margaret Court. However, he believes the stats favor Williams, as well as, the longevity of her career and her style of play.

“Asked if SERENA is the goat as many feel it is Court or Graff. When you look at The Numbers, The Longevity and The eyeball test of speed, quickness , agility, size, strength and overall explosive arsenal as a FOOTNOTE the Compton Comet is the GOAT,” Rick Macci tweeted

Williams retired in 2022 after an illustrious career that saw her win 23 Grand Slam titles and she remains the only player to win 10+ Grand Slam singles titles in two separate decades: 10 from 2000 to 2009 and 12 from 2010 to 2017.

The former World No.1 also has a peculiar style of play, and analysts have referred to her as an all-around power player, characterized by an all-action style that has become the norm on the women’s tennis tour.

Court and Graf were also outstanding during their active years. Margaret Court won 24 Grand Slam singles titles, the highest by a female on the WTA tour, while Steffi Graf won 22 Grand Slam singles titles and each Grand Slam at least four times.

Rick Macci disclosed Richard Williams wanted unlimited Disney tickets for his daughters in their contracts

Serena Williams and her father Richard

In March 2024, Rick Macci opened up via a post on X (formerly Twitter) about the Williams sisters' contract.

In the tweet, he stated that Richard wanted his daughters to be kids first before tennis players. He ended by admitting that the outcome was unreal on and off the court.

“Richard Williams when we did the CONTRACT wanted UNLIMITED FREE DISNEY TICKETS as he wanted his girls to be kids First and tennis players Second. UNREAL TENNIS PARENT. UNREAL FRIEND.UNREAL OUTCOME ON AND OFF THE COURT” Rick Macci tweeted

