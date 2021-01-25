Serena Williams claims her daughter already has a "pretty good serve", says they've found fun ways to train together

Serena Williams has been keeping herself fit and busy while being away from competition. The 23-time Major champion recently revealed she has found some 'fun ways' to train with her three-year-old daughter.

In recent weeks, Serena Williams' daughter Olympia has occasionally been spotted alongside her legendary mother on the practice courts. She has also been seen in the stands at some of her mother's matches.

Olympia - who has her own Instagram account already - is also seemingly on her way to replicating the most fearsome weapon in Serena's arsenal.

"I have a natural drive that keeps me going day in and day out," Serena Williams said in a recent interview. "Whenever the competitions return, I’ll be ready. Plus, I’ve found fun ways to train with my daughter, and she’s already got a pretty good serve!"

Serena Williams has not played since the French Open in September, from which she withdrew due to a left Achilles heel injury. But she believes the time away from the court in recent months has been a blessing, as it has allowed her to spend time with her daughter.

"My daughter and I love to use our imaginations to go anywhere we want from the comfort and safety of our backyard," Serena added. "The zoo has become our new favorite place ‘to go’. This time has really allowed us to connect and play together, so I am very grateful."

Serena Williams to compete at the Adelaide exhibition on 29 January

Serena Williams with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. arriving at the Adelaide airport

Serena Williams is currently in the midst of her two-week quarantine in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open. The 39-year-old is scheduled to play in an exhibition event called 'A Day at the Drive' on 29 January, before heading to Melbourne for the official tournaments.

The year's first Grand Slam is set to begin on 8 February. Serena Williams will be aiming to win her 24th Grand Slam singles title there - and in the process equal Margaret Court's record of most singles Majors in tennis history.

Williams claimed she can't wait to return to the court and get her competitive juices flowing again. But she also added that she is taking all the necessary precautions for the health and safety of everyone involved during the current pandemic.

"As a competitor, I am thrilled to be back on the court, but I’m naturally very cautious about my health," Serena said. "Strict protocols and safety measures are in place at tournaments [to ensure they are] as safe as possible, and personally, I’m taking every precaution I can to stay healthy."