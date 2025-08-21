"I feel sexier" - Serena Williams confirms she has been using weight loss drug to help fitness journey amid 'negative comments' on her body

Serena Williams has confirmed that she has been using a weight loss drug. The tennis legend's admission comes on the back of considerable scrutiny and criticism of her physical appearance.

There have been plenty of discussions and debates surrounding Williams' much-transformed physique in recent times, particularly on social media. While many have appreciated the former World No. 1 and 23-time singles Major champion's transformation, critics have wondered how she appears significantly slimmer now as a mother of two compared to how she looked during her playing days.

Recently, Vogue's Senior Beauty & Wellness Editor, Margaux Anbouba, interviewed Serena Williams. In the interview, the 43-year-old revealed how her fitness journey has been aided by Zepbound, a a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medication that used to primarily serve as a treatment for type 2 diabetes, but is also used for weight loss and management these days.

"My whole life is being in the gym, working out, running, training, HIIT training, dancing, every single thing you can think of. I would always get to a certain point on the scale, but I could never get below that. That’s when I decided that it was time to try something different and got on the GLP-1 with Ro," Williams said.

Serena Williams also added that one of the main reasons she wanted to make the information public was to help other women who were dealing with the same issue. The American emphasized that since she started using the drug, she has been feeling "sexier" and "more confident," which has also helped her mental health.

"I was putting in the work. I actually think it’s a problem a lot of other women can relate to, that you are in the gym and eating healthy, but just can’t get to the level you want or need to. I feel lighter mentally, I feel sexier, I feel more confident,” she said.

Interestingly, Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is an investor in Ro, the telehealth company through which the tennis legend accessed the GLP-1 medication.

"Sometimes you need help" - Serena Williams takes defiant stance on her use of weight loss drug

Serena Williams at the 2025 Met Gala (Source: Getty)

Later on in the same interview, Serena Williams briefly touched on the prevalent stigma surrounding the use of GLP-1 weight loss drugs. According to the four-time Olympic gold medalist, critics of such drugs tend to label users as 'lazy'.

"I feel like a lot of people have this stigma on GLP-1s and say things like, ‘Oh, lazy people do it,’ or ‘If you’re working hard enough, you don’t need that,’," Williams said.

However, speaking from personal experience, Williams defended her own use of Zepbound, claiming that the drug complements the hours she works out in the gym to reach her fitness goals.

"I know for a fact from my experience that it’s simply not true. Sometimes you need help. Your story is your story, and it’s okay to make that choice to do it if you want to. I did, and I’m really happy with it," she added.

Serena Williams bid farewell to her illustrious tennis career at the 2022 US Open, and since then, she has primarily focused on her family and her business ventures.

