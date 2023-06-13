Serena Williams recently conveyed her congratulatory wishes for Novak Djokovic after the Serb won the 2023 French Open, tying her record for 23 Grand Slam titles.

Following his triumph at the 2023 Australian Open, Djokovic emerged victorious at the French Open as well, securing both Grand Slam titles of the season so far. The Serb battled past Casper Ruud in the final, winning 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 to record his third Roland Garros title.

With his victory, Djokovic surpassed Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slam titles and drew level with Serena Williams on 23, which marks an Open Era record.

The Serb took to social media and shared pictures from his winner's photoshoot.

Serena Williams reshared the post on her own social media and congratulated her fellow 23-time Grand Slam champion on his record-breaking triumph.

"Congrats @djokernole," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Serena Williams' Instagram story

The Serb had previously taken to social media and expressed his honor at sharing the milestone with the American legend.

"Huge honor to be sharing the #23 with you, Serena," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Djokovic's Instagram story

"I'd love to go for another chance at history in New York" - Novak Djokovic

The Serb won the 2023 French Open

Following his historic victory, Novak Djokovic expressed his desire to have another chance to claim the one record that has eluded him: the calendar Grand Slam, winning all four Major titles in one year.

“I’d like to get another chance in New York. Of course, I have to win Wimbledon, which is a whole different mountain to climb. The fact that I won the last four Wimbledons gives me a lot of confidence and I look forward to that. I really do. I love playing there, that's the dream tournament, always has been for me,” he said, speaking on Tennis Channel.

The Serb recalled his defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final, which halted his pursuit of the historic record. He expressed that he would love the opportunity to go for history once more at this year's US Open.

“If that happens, I'd love to get a chance to go for another chance at the history in New York,” he added. “I missed the history couple [of] years ago in the last match, with [Daniil] Medvedev. But I felt the love from New Yorkers, from all the people who were there. I was actually blown away with emotions of what they've brought to me on that day, on the court. So I can't wait to go back and play in New York.”

With his victory at the clay court Major, Novak Djokovic reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz, ahead of the Serb's title defense at Wimbledon.

