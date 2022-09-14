WATCH: Serena Williams dances to Lil Nas X during Vogue rehearsal at New York Fashion Week 

Serena Williams was seen grooving to some lively beats by Lil Nas X as she rehearsed her appearance at New York Fashion Week.

Williams, who bid farewell to tennis after her US Open stint, seemed to take her retirement in stride as she enjoyed the new beginnings.

The American tennis star danced to Lil Nax X’s Industry Baby and joked about not making the cut.

“When Lil Nas X calls you for dress rehearsal but you didn’t make the cut,” she teased in an Instagram post.

Serena Williams, who was the cover star for Vogue’s coveted September issue, opened the Vogue World Runway at New York Fashion Week on September 12. All eyes were on the global icon as she strutted down the runway in custom Balenciaga. Williams walked to the recording of her own voice. She was accompanied by four ball girls who were wearing white tennis dresses accessorized with rackets.

Vogue shared a snippet of the spellbinding beauty while confessing that everyone wished to be like Serena Williams.

“We all want to be like Serena Williams. Vogue’s September cover star opened Vogue World’s runway with an emotional walk down the catwalk, accompanied by the sound of her own voice from 1992 when she was just 11 years old,” the publication said.

The 23-time Major winner was last seen on the tennis court battling it out against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic for a spot in the fourth round of the US Open. Williams fell short but staged a good fight as Tomljanovic sealed the deal with a 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 victory over the legend.

Williams has had an eventful few days since her retirement last week. She, along with husband Alexis Ohanian, also attended a concert by Pearl Jam at Madison Square Garden on September 11.

Serena Williams makes an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Serena Williams on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Serena Williams made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

She unveiled her children’s book ‘The Adventures of Qai Qai', and also took part in a game of Catchphrase alongside host Jimmy Fallon, The Roots’ Tariq Totter and Hollywood actor Justin Long.

Williams also revealed the emotions that went behind her decision to evolve away from tennis, noting that it wasn’t as bad as she had expected. The tennis legend further joked that she should have done it a decade ago.

“When you want to accomplish something and you don’t do it, but then finally when you finally do it, it’s like, ‘Oh it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was!’ That’s kinda what it was like. I should’ve done it 10 years ago,” she jokingly remarked.

When asked if she would take inspiration from Tom Brady and consider returning to tennis, Williams left it on a vague note, admitting that Tom Brady had started a wonderful trend.

“You know what? Tom Brady started an amazing trend. That’s what I want to say,” she laughed.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala