Serena Williams' daughter and Angel City FC co-owner Olympia in adorable "beast mode" at soccer practice

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia, who is already the youngest co-owner of a sports team, is trying to make her mark as an athlete as well. Or the 5-year-old is just having some fun on the field while trying her hand at soccer. Little Olympia was recently seen thoroughly enjoying herself at soccer practice with the colors of the team she co-owns with her parents, Angel City FC.

Olympia was announced as part owner of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club a couple of years ago. The youngster has also been actively playing the sport of late and was recently part of a junior team practice session, sporting the team's all-black jersey.

Williams shared a couple of adorable pictures of a happy Olympia during practice on social media.

"Beast mode," Serena Williams wrote in her Instagram story.

It all started for Olympia after her dad and Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian became the lead investor in Angel City FC two years ago. He spoke about the reasons that drove him to invest in the team and primarily women's sports, highlighting that he wants his daughter, who enjoys playing soccer, to have a "front-row seat" to the revolution. Ohanian went on to declare that the development of women's sports is important to him and Williams.

"As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution. I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women’s sports is important to my wife @serenawilliams and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter @olympiaohanian," Ohanian wrote in an Instagram post when announcing his investment back in 2020.

Alexis Ohanian reveals conversation with Serena Williams that led to his involvement in Angel City FC

Alexis Ohanian revealed the conversation that led to his involvement in women's soccer through NWSL club Angel City FC, suggesting that it was sort of a "dare" from Serena Williams herself. However, their willingness to ensure a better future for their daughter Olympia was at the heart of it. Seeing little Olympia run around in an Alex Morgan jersey during the 2019 Women's World Cup prompted Ohanian to float the idea to Williams of their daughter playing for the national team one day. Williams responded by saying that would only happen if Olympia "is paid what she's worth."

Ohanian took the conversation as a challenge to help promote women's sports and his project with Angel City FC is key to the cause.

"I was just musing like, 'Hey, wouldn't it be cool if she played for the women's national team one day?' And Serena without missing a single beat said, 'Not until they pay her what she's worth.' I was like, alright, challenge accepted, let's see if I can do some things to help," Ohanian said on the same during an NWSL event.

Olympia has often been seen attending home matches of Los Angeles-based Angel City FC along with her dad.

